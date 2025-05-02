Stripers Fall 4-1 to Nashville Despite Wiles' 11-Strikeout Gem
May 2, 2025 - International League (IL)
Gwinnett Stripers News Release
LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. - The Gwinnett Stripers (12-19) couldn't back up a dominant start from Nathan Wiles (L, 0-2) in a 4-1 loss to the Nashville Sounds (18-13) on Friday night at Coolray Field. Wiles set a career high with 11 strikeouts over 6.0 innings - four more than his previous career high - in his second quality start of the season.
Decisive Plays: Gwinnett started the scoring in the first inning with an RBI single off the bat of Garrett Cooper. Wiles made that 1-0 lead hold until the sixth, when back-to-back home runs by Oliver Dunn (1) and Wes Clarke (4) made it a 3-1 Sounds lead. Nashville added an insurance run in the ninth on an RBI single from Jimmy Herron to create the 4-1 final score.
Key Contributors: Wiles (6.0 IP, 5 H, 3 ER, 0 BB, 11 SO) was on his game for the Stripers to lead the pitching staff. He was up against Logan Henderson (W, 4-1) for Nashville, who also posted a quality start (6.0 IP, 4 H, 1 ER, 0 BB, 6 SO). Carlos Rodriguez (3-for-4, run, steal) led Gwinnett on the offensive side. Dunn went 1-for-4 with the homer and two RBIs for the Sounds.
Noteworthy: Wiles' 11 strikeouts bested his previous career high of seven, reached three times (most recently with Triple-A Durham against Gwinnett on August 18, 2023). It's the second double-digit strikeout game by a Striper this season, following Spencer Strider's club record-tying 13-strikeout rehab start on April 10 at Norfolk. Matthew Batten extended his hitting streak to seven games, going 1-for-4.
Next Game (Saturday, May 3): Nashville vs. Gwinnett, 6:05 p.m. at Coolray Field. Zach Thompson (0-1, 6.23 ERA) gets the start for the Stripers against Jacob Misiorowski (1-0, 1.82 ERA) of the Sounds. It's Star Wars Night at Coolray Field, featuring a Kids Glowsaber Giveaway (first 500 kids age 12 and under). It's also Soundcheck Saturday featuring a pregame performance from the Hunter Flanagan Band. Finally, it's also ERA Real Estate Night. Radio Broadcast: 5:50 p.m. on MyCountry993.com. TV Broadcast: Peachtree Sports Network and Palmetto Sports & Entertainment.
