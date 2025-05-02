Sounds, Stripers Split Thursday Doubleheader

LAWRENCEVILLE, GA - The Nashville Sounds played their second doubleheader of the season on Thursday night, splitting their two games at Coolray Field to the Gwinnett Stripers. Nashville took care of business in the first game for a 6-2 win but were shutout for the first time this year in game two as the series evened heading into the weekend.

Nashville got the scoring started early in game one. With two outs in the inning, two walks, and a RBI single provided Nashville a 1-0 advantage. The third walk of the inning loaded the bases and provided Raynel Delgado the opportunity to drive home two more on a broken bat single dumped into the opposite field. The Stripers were forced to make an early call to the bullpen with Hurston Waldrep failing to get out of the first after 34 pitches in the inning. Delgado doubled in the fourth and would later score as part of a multi-hit, multi-RBI game one. Adam Hall also finished the first game with a pair of RBI and hits with a RBI single in the top of the sixth.

Deivi Garcia earned the win on the mound after tossing five of the seven innings. It was his second straight win, and third overall this season. Garcia allowed two earned on five hits with three strikeouts and a walk to improve to 3-1 on the season. Vinny Nittolo and Elvis Peguero each pitched a scoreless inning of their own with three hits combined.

Bruce Zimmermann took the ball for the Sounds in game two. The left-hander worked a pair of scoreless innings to start the game. Gwinnett broke the scoreless tie with a run in the bottom of the third. Zimmermann allowed a single and then walked a batter to put a runner in scoring position before compounding the situation with a wild pitch that allowed both to advance an extra base. The Stripers took the lead on a ground out and extended the lead with three more runs in the fifth inning using a couple of home runs in the inning to do so.

Oliver Dunn put together a great day at the plate as he played in both games and hit third in the lineup for Nashville in both contests. Dunn ended the day a combined 4-for-6 with two doubles, a walk, and one run scored. The Sounds ended game two with seven runners left on base and were 1-for-7 with runners in scoring position to be shutout for the first time in 2025.

Now in a best-of-three situation to determine the winner of the series, Nashville will trot out the three prospects in the starting rotation beginning with RHP Logan Henderson (3-1, 2.70 ERA) on Friday night. The Brewers' no. 12-rated prospect is coming off a quality start in his last outing in which he retired 17 of the first 18 batters he faced and allowed one run on one hit over six innings last Saturday night. First pitch on Friday night at Coolray Field is scheduled for 6:05 p.m.

POSTGAME NOTES:

HOW IT'S DUNN: Oliver Dunn ended the day 4-for-6 with a pair of doubles, a walk, and a run scored. He was the only Nashville player who played in both games to record a multi-hit game in both. Dunn entered the day with five hits in his first 10 games with Nashville and had two combined extra base hits before lacing a pair of doubles in the twin bill.

RAY OF SUNSHINE: Raynel Delgado drove in a pair of runs and had a multi-hit effort for the Sounds in the first game. Delgado entered the game one for his last 21 at-bats and did not have a multi-hit game in his last eight games since April 19 on the road in Charlotte. He followed up his multi-hit game with a knock in the second game to finish the doubleheader 3-for-5 with a triple, double, two RBI, and a run scored.

MONKEY BUSINESS: A pair of Sounds ended lengthy hitting droughts on Thursday night. Jorge Alfaro collected a hit in the first game to see his streak stop at four games. His RBI single in the top of the first inning ended a 0-for-16 slump for Alfaro. Jared Oliva had to wait a little longer with his 0-for-4 first game making it 7 games and a 0-for-24 slide since hitting a home run in his final at-bat of game one of the doubleheader on April 24th vs. Durham. He ended the hitless streak with a double in his first at-bat of game two and finished 2-for-3.

DEIVI ARMSTRONG: Deivi Garcia won his second straight start and improved to 3-1 overall with a 3.47 ERA after spinning 5.0 IP with two earned on five hits in game one against Gwinnett. His three wins have him tied with Logan Henderson for the most on the team and T-3rd in the International League. He had three wins in 40 games with Triple-A Charlotte in 2024 and also posted three wins in 28 games with Triple-A Scranton-Wilkes/Barre in 2023. His five innings matched his single-game high so far this year, something he has now done three times.

