Jacob Misiorowski Named International Pitcher of the Week

April 28, 2025 - International League (IL)

NASHVILLE - Minor League Baseball announced today that Sounds pitcher Jacob Misiorowski has been named International League Pitcher of the Week for April 21-27. Misiorowski made two starts against the Durham Bulls and did not allow a run in 11.0 IP on just four hits and had 17 strikeouts with just one walk.

In honor of Misiorowski's achievement, the Nashville Sounds Foundation will make a $200 donation to a charity of Jacob's choosing.

Misiorowski, the Brewers' no. 4-rated prospect (MLB Pipeline) and top-rated pitching prospect did not earn a decision in either of his starts but pitched an International League best 11.0 IP over his two games and held the Bulls to just four hits (.114 BAA). He was one of five qualified pitchers in the League to not allow an earned run for the week. He racked up a Triple-A best 17 strikeouts in his two starts, including a season-high nine strikeouts on Sunday, April 27th. Of the 36 batters he faced over his two starts, he allowed just five baserunners, and all four hits against him were singles.

Misiorowski is the third straight Nashville player to win International League weekly honors after Ernesto Martinez Jr. (4/7-13) and Daz Cameron (4/14-20) were named Player of the Week in back-to-back weeks.

This is the second International League Pitcher of the Week Award for Misiorowski in 2025 after also taking home the award following opening weekend in which he pitched five scoreless innings with seven strikeouts against Jacksonville on March 30th. Misiorowski is one of just two players (Shane Rademacher, RHP, SF) to have won multiple league weekly honors through the first five weeks of the season. The right-hander has won seven Pitcher of the Week Awards so far in his career. He was named Southern League Pitcher of the Week three times during the 2024 season with Biloxi and won it once during the 2023 season. He earned his first when he was named Carolina League Pitcher of the Week on May 28, 2023, with Low-A Carolina.

Misiorowski, 23, was selected by the Milwaukee Brewers in the 2nd round (63rd overall) in the 2022 MLB First-Year Player Draft out of Crowder Junior College (Crowder, MO). Through his first six games and five starts this season, he leads all Triple-A with 38 strikeouts and owns the sixth-best ERA at 1.82. He has allowed just 14 hits through 29.2 IP, giving him the fourth-best BAA (.141) among qualified pitchers in Triple-A, and the third-best mark in the International League.

Nashville will start a road series against the Gwinnett Stripers (Triple-A, Atlanta) on Tuesday, April 29th. The team will return to First Horizon Park on May 6th for the start of a six-game series against the Norfolk Tides (Triple-A, Baltimore).

