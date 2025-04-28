Marcelo Mayer Named International League Player of the Week for the Week of April 21-27

April 28, 2025 - International League (IL)

Worcester Red Sox News Release







Worcester Red Sox infielder Marcelo Mayer has been named International League Player of the Week today for the week of April 21-27. The 22-year-old played in 6 games for the WooSox during the week and batted .450 (9-for-20) with 3 doubles, 3 homers, 12 RBI, and 7 runs scored. Among his home runs was a 445-foot blast to RCF in Game 2 of Worcester's doubleheader sweep of Syracuse on April 23 at Polar Park. During the week, Marcelo played 3 games at shortstop, 1 game at second base, 1 at third base, and 1 as the DH.

In 23 games this season, Mayer leads all of Professional Baseball with 34 RBI. Next closest in the Minor Leagues is INF Ildemaro Vargas of the Reno Aces (AAA-Arizona) who has 28 RBI. San Francisco Giants DH Wilmer Flores leads Major League Baseball with 28 RBI. Mayer is hitting .280 overall this season with 4 2B, 7 HR (2nd in the league behind Charlotte 1B Tim Elko who has 9 HR), 34 RBI, 51 total bases (tied for 3rd in the IL), and a .548 slugging pct. (10th in league).

Mayer (MY-er) is ranked among baseball's top prospects by MLB.com (No. 11) and Baseball America (No. 12). In 2024, the left-handed hitter batted .307 with 28 doubles, 8 HR, 38 RBI, and 60 runs scored in 77 games with Double-A Portland. He was promoted to Worcester in August but did not play for the WooSox due to a lower back injury. Marcelo committed to play at the University of Southern California before being chosen by the Red Sox with the fourth overall selection in the 2021 Draft (Boston's highest draft pick in over 50 years). Mayer, who was born in Chula Vista, CA on December 12, 2002, is bilingual as his parents, Enrique and Myriam, were both born in Nogales Municipality, Sonora, Mexico.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from April 28, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.