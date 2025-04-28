HBCU Diamond Classic Postponed at CHS

ST. PAUL, MN - The HBCU Diamond Classic between Alcorn St. and Florida A&M set for May 15-16 has been postponed. The St. Paul Saints and the two schools are working together to reschedule the event at a future date. The Saints will continue working with leaders in the community and partners in the Twin Cities to make sure the event happens in the future.

"Over the last several months the Saints, Alcorn St. and Florida A&M have worked hand-in-hand to make sure we bring the best possible event to Lowertown, Saint Paul," said Saints President Derek Sharrer. "We're excited for all we have planned, and while we're disappointed about the postponement, we can build upon the ideas we had for this unique event. We look forward to bringing the entertaining style of a Saints game with the pageantry of HBCU Baseball to the fans that attend this game. We plan on making this an annual tradition and can't wait to showcase CHS Field to our friends at both schools."

