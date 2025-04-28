Bulls Set to Begin 12-Game Homestand with Six-Game Series Versus Jumbo Shrimp

DURHAM, NC - The Durham Bulls return to Durham Bulls Athletic Park on Tuesday, April 29 to begin a 12-game homestand through Sunday, May 11, starting with a six-game series versus the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp, the Triple-A affiliate of the Miami Marlins.

Tuesday, April 29 vs Jacksonville

First Pitch: 11:05am

Gates Open: 9:30am

Game Sponsor: Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina

Education Day: Education Day at the DBAP provides elementary, middle, and high school students the unique opportunity to learn outside of a classroom setting with numerous education and interactive learning stations throughout the concourse to enhance the experience.

Wednesday, April 30 vs Jacksonville

First Pitch: 6:35pm

Gates Open: 5:30pm

 Thursday, May 1 vs Jacksonville

First Pitch: 6:35pm

Gates Open: 5:30pm

Game Sponsor: Durham Workforce Board

Bark in the Park: Dogs are welcome to join their owners at the DBAP in outfield reserve and lawn sections. For more information on Bark in the Park, please click here.

Dollar Dog Thursday: Fans can once again enjoy $1 Sahlen's hot dogs at every Thursday night home game in 2025.

Throwback Thursday: The Bulls pay tribute to their longstanding partnership with the Tampa Bay Rays by wearing their Throwback Thursday jerseys and hats

Friday, May 2 vs Jacksonville

First Pitch: 6:35pm

Gates Open: 5:30pm

Duke Health All-Stars Night: Celebrate the Triangle's healthcare heroes with Duke Health All-Stars Night at the DBAP!

Friday Night Fireworks presented by bioMérieux: Stick around after every Friday night game for Friday Night Fireworks presented by bioMérieux!

Honorary Nurse Wool E. Bull Bobblehead Giveaway (1 st 1,000 fans): The first 1,000 fans to enter the DBAP when gates open at 5:30pm will receive a Nurse Wool E. Bull Bobblehead, courtesy of Duke Health.

Champ The Bat Dog presented by Dr. Judy Morgan's Naturally Healthy Pets: See Ripken's little brother Champ continue Ripken's legacy by fetching bats at the DBAP

 Saturday, May 3 vs Jacksonville

First Pitch: 6:35pm

Gates Open: 5:30pm

Game Sponsor: Duke Children's

Star Wars Night: The Force will be strong at the DBAP with the return of Star Wars Night presented by Duke Children's. Bulls players and coaches will be wearing specialty Bulls Star Wars Night jerseys, which will be auctioned off to benefit Duke Children's.

Champ The Bat Dog presented by Dr. Judy Morgan's Naturally Healthy Pets: See Ripken's little brother Champ continue Ripken's legacy by fetching bats at the DBAP

Sunday, May 4 vs Jacksonville

First Pitch: 1:05pm

Gates Open: 12:00pm

Wool E. Bull's Birthday : Come celebrate the Greatest Mascot in the World's Birthday with Wool E. Bull and his mascot friends! Cake will also be served on a first-come, first-serve basis at Jackie's Landing starting the sixth inning.

Kids Run The Bases presented by Nature's Twist: Kids 12 and under get to run the same bases as Bulls players after the game thanks to Nature's Twist.

Blue Monster Appearance: Wool E. Bull's frenemy the Blue Monster is scheduled to be in attendance at the DBAP.

Tickets for all 2025 Durham Bulls home games are available, and can be purchased at DurhamBulls.com, or by calling 919.956.BULL. 

