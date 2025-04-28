Forged by Fire: IronPigs Celebrate the Lehigh Valley's Rich Steel Manufacturing History with New "Steel Workers" Identity, Night

Allentown, Pennsylvania - In an additional nod to the region's rich history intertwined with the production of steel, the IronPigs have announced a new unique alternate identity. The IronPigs, famous for unique brand identities and for paying homage to the local region, will play as the Steel Workers on Saturday, May 10.

Steel around the country and around the world was forged in the Lehigh Valley and many products of the local steel industry still stand today. It was the grit, sweat, and determination of all local steelworkers and their families who made this possible. In recognition of the multitude of local steel workers and their families, IronPigs will play as the 'Lehigh Valley Steelworkers'.

There is perhaps nothing more synonymous with the Lehigh Valley's history than steel. During the early 1900s, steel mills dotted the greater Lehigh Valley, helping to produce the infrastructure necessary to help America usher in a golden age. Steel from the eponymous Bethlehem Steel was used for the Empire State Building, Madison Square Garden, Rockefeller Center, and even the Golden Gate Bridge.

Within those mills, producing the steel that shaped America, were the steelworkers. Their labor was tireless, their work ethic unshakeable. Not only did their toils produce some of the greatest structures of the 20th century, but their dedication to a dangerous craft instilled a sense of duty that is still seen throughout the Lehigh Valley today.

The Steelworkers identity includes a full uniform, logo, and merchandise suite. For the on-field look, the hat and jersey combination elicit a look and silhouette similar to a classic steelworker's forge uniform. The black base of the jersey melds into steel gray at the top, representing the transformation of raw material into steel. The overall jersey colorway also harkens to how much soot, smoke and grime steelworkers would accumulate during their shifts. The wordmark of 'Steelworkers' proudly sits across the chest in a distinctive steel colorway, outlined by the molten steel spilling from the crucible. The orange piping takes its cue from the result of the molten steel that then gets poured into molds, forming the collared shirt steelworkers wore. The hat mimics the goggles worn by steelworkers while in the forge. The goggles are embroidered to the front of the hat, making it appear as if the player (or steelworker) has removed the goggles from their face and put them to rest on the brim of their cap.

The on-field look is complimented by a full suite of merchandise offerings including replica jerseys, hats, t-shirts and more, all available at the IronPigs Clubhouse Store at Coca-Cola Park or at shopironpigs.com

The IronPigs will transform into the Steelworkers for one night only, on Saturday, May 10th as part of their Forged by Fire Night when they play host to the Worcester Red Sox at Coca-Cola Park with first pitch slated for 6:35 p.m. The IronPigs will pay tribute to the steel industry and the Steelworkers who built our country.

The game-worn jerseys will be auctioned off and game-worn caps available via raffle following the game via IronPigs Charities, with proceeds benefitting New Bethany.

The game also features a Steelworkers cap giveaway, presented by Lehigh Heavy Forge, for the first 3,000 adults 18 & older as well as postgame fireworks presented by Lehigh University. Tickets can be purchased at ironpigsbaseball.com, by stopping by the Provident Bank Ticket Office at Coca-Cola Park, or by calling 610-841-PIGS (7447).

