Sounds Bullpen Blanks Stripers over Final Five Innings to Take Game One

April 29, 2025 - International League (IL)

LAWRENCEVILLE, GA - Nashville began their series against the Gwinnett Stripers with a 3-1 win on Tuesday night. After falling behind, Nashville used a three-run fifth inning and relied on the bullpen and defense to take care of business at Coolray Field.

Right-hander Carlos Rodriguez got the start for the Sounds and did not receive a decision after pitching four innings. The Brewers' no. 22-rated prospect needed 43 pitches to get through the first two innings but did so without a run and stranded a pair of baserunners in each inning. He allowed two of his seven hits in the first and then walked two in the second. The only run across for Gwinnett came via a solo home run in the bottom of the fourth inning off Rodriguez and raised his ERA to 1.26 on the season.

The Sounds put each of the first two aboard in the fifth inning. Anthony Seigler drew a walk, and Raynel Delgado was hit by a pitch before each advanced on a productive ground out by Adam Hall. Andruw Monasterio evened the game with a RBI groundout of his own to score Seigler and Delgado was the go-ahead run on a balk by Gwinnett's Brian Moran. Oliver Dunn tripled off the right field wall and scored when the throw to the third base bag ricocheted off him and scooted away from the Stripers defense.

In relief of Rodriguez, RHP Ryan Middendorf earned his first win of the year allowing a hit and walk in a scoreless fifth. LHP Tyler Jay and RHP Jesus Liranzo each received holds with Liranzo covering two innings with three strikeouts. LHP Bryan Hudson earned the save. After striking out the first batter in the bottom of the ninth, two singles sent the potential winning run to the plate to face Hudson. The fourth double play turned by the Nashville defense put the stamp on the series opening win for the Sounds.

The series will continue on Wednesday night with RHP Elvin Rodriguez (0-0, 7.11 ERA) getting the start for Nashville against the Stripers and RHP Davis Daniel (0-2, 4.63 ERA). First pitch is scheduled for 6:05 p.m.

POSTGAME NOTES:

HERE FISHY FISHY: Nashville evened the season series at 3-3 against Gwinnett and made it two straight wins over the Stripers after beating Gwinnett 10-2 back on Saturday, April 5th ahead of the series finale being postponed due to weather. Nashville got back in the win column after dropping the series finale to Durham on Sunday at First Horizon Park while the Stripers have now lost eight in a row. The Nashville bullpen worked another five scoreless innings against Gwinnett and has not allowed an earned run to the Stripers yet this season in 29.2 IP in the six games played.

BETTER IN PAIRS: Wes Clarke and Andruw Monasterio each had a multi-hit night for the Sounds and combined for four of the seven hits against Gwinnett on Tuesday night. For Clarke, it is his fourth multi-hit game in his last five played after just two multi-hit games in his first 16 games of the season. Over his last five games, Clarke is hitting .476 (10-for-21) with a home run, double, four RBI and two runs scored. Monasterio also has three multi-hit efforts in his last five games and seven overall in his last 17 games. The pair extended their active hitting streaks to five games, longest going on the club after Tuesday.

TYLER THE ELIMINATOR: Tyler Jay extended his streak of games without allowing an earned run to five after tossing a scoreless inning on Tuesday night. The southpaw has worked six innings over his last five appearances and has allowed three hits. He has four strikeouts that have helped him pitch around four walks during the span to keep his opponents off the board.

FISHIN THE HUDSON: Bryan Hudson collected his first save since May 25, 2022, when he was playing with Triple-A Iowa. He had gone 142 games in between saves and was 0-for-9 in save opportunities until Tuesday night. He is now 5-for-16 in saves in his minor league career. Through his first two appearances with Nashville, the 6'8" lefty has allowed two hits with two strikeouts in 2.0 IP.

BUY ONE, GET ONE FREE: The Sounds turned four double plays on Tuesday night and all four were inning-ending double plays. The Sounds defense and pitching held the Stripers to 0-for-10 with RISP and left 10 Stripers stranded on base. Both times Nashville has turned 4+ double plays in a game this year have come against Gwinnett. The team had a season-high five double plays on April 4th at Coolray Field.

