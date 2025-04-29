Homestand Highlights April 29 - May 4

April 29, 2025 - International League (IL)

Rochester Red Wings News Release







The Red Wings take on the Lehigh Valley IronPigs (Philadelphia Phillies) for the third homestand of the 2025 season!

Tickets for all Red Wings home games are available 24/7 at RedWingsBaseball.com, over the phone at (585) 423-9464, or in person at the Red Wings Ticket Office from 10 am to 4 pm Monday through Friday.

TUESDAY, APRIL 29 vs. LEHIGH VALLEY IRONPIGS (GATES 5:00 PM, FIRST PITCH 6:05 PM)

HALF PRICE TICKET TUESDAYS: Every Tuesday (Excluding Opening Day), all tickets are half-priced!

DIAMOND PRO AUTOGRAPH BOOTH: A Red Wings player will sign a 20-minute autograph session that starts 45 minutes before the first pitch, presented by Diamond Pro.

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 30 vs. LEHIGH VALLEY IRONPIGS (GATES 5:00 PM, FIRST PITCH 6:05 PM)

DIAMOND PRO AUTOGRAPH BOOTH: A Red Wings player will sign a 20-minute autograph session that starts 45 minutes before the first pitch, presented by Diamond Pro.

THURSDAY, MAY 1 vs. LEHIGH VALLEY IRONPIGS (GATES 9:30 AM, FIRST PITCH 11:05 AM)

CAREER AND SPORTS DAY:

COLLEGE DAY: Calling all college students, when you show your student I.D., you will receive a $16 ticket and $5 in Diamond Dollars (can be used at concessions or the Team Store). Presented by St. John Fisher University

DIAMOND PRO AUTOGRAPH BOOTH: A Red Wings player will sign a 20-minute autograph session that starts 45 minutes before the first pitch, presented by Diamond Pro

FRIDAY, MAY 2 vs. LEHIGH VALLEY IRONPIGS (GATES 5:00 PM, FIRST PITCH 6:05 PM)

TEACHER APPRECIATION DAY: Presented by Vision Federal Credit Union. Local educators will have access to discounted tickets (via link/code) Along with the kickoff of the Teacher Recognition program.

BARK IN THE PARK: Bring your four-legged friends to the ballpark courtesy of Invisible Fence! Dogs are FREE while humans will need to purchase $9 GA tickets. Approximately 30 minutes before each Bark in the Park game, dogs and their owners will be able to walk the warning track on the field. MORE INFO ON OUR BARK IN THE PARKS CAN BE FOUND HERE.

DIAMOND PRO AUTOGRAPH BOOTH: A Red Wings player will sign a 20-minute autograph session that starts 45 minutes before the first pitch, presented by Diamond Pro

SATURDAY, MAY 3 vs. LEHIGH VALLEY IRONPIGS (GATES 12:00 PM, FIRST PITCH 1:05 PM)

CLEAN SWEEP: Volunteers participating in Clean Sweep will receive a free ticket to that day's baseball game, which starts at 1:05 p.m. They'll also receive a voucher for food and drink at the game. Free parking will be available to those wearing Clean Sweep t-shirts, presented by the City of Rochester

DIAMOND PRO AUTOGRAPH BOOTH: A Red Wings player will sign a 20-minute autograph session that starts 45 minutes before the first pitch, presented by Diamond Pro

SUNDAY, MAY 4 vs. LEHIGH VALLEY IRONPIGS (GATES 12:00 PM, FIRST PITCH 1:05 PM)

KNOT HOLE KIDS CLUB DAY: Since 1927, the Red Wings Knot Hole Kids Club -- available for Wings fans ages 4-12 -- presented by Excellus BlueCross BlueShield has provided an affordable baseball experience for generations of Rochesterians. In 2024, every Sunday home game will be a Knot Hole Kids Club game. Presented By Excellus BlueCross BlueShield

KIDS RUN THE BASES: After the game, kids can run the bases with Spikes and Mittsy presented by Wegmans

DIAMOND PRO AUTOGRAPH BOOTH: A Red Wings player will sign a 20-minute autograph session that starts 45 minutes before the first pitch, presented by Diamond Pro

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from April 29, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.