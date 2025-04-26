Four-Run Sixth Gives Herd 4-3 Win over Red Wings

April 26, 2025 - International League (IL)

Buffalo Bisons News Release







The Bisons secured their first series win of the season with a 4-3 victory over the Rochester Red Wings, Saturday afternoon from Sahlen Field. Buffalo erased a three-run deficit with a four-run sixth inning to collect their fourth win in six games against Rochester this week.

The two teams will close out the seven-game series on Sunday afternoon at 1 p.m. before the Herd leaves for a 12-game roadtrip to Iowa and St. Paul.

Trailing 3-0 through the first five innings of the game, the Bisons got all the runs -and help- they needed in the sixth. Will Robertson led off the frame with a walk and Orelvis Martinez and Ali Sanchez followed with singles to left and right field respectively to load the bases with no outs. Damiano Palmegiani followed with a six-pitch walk to force in Robertson and get the Bisons on the scoreboard.

Rochester starter Konnor Pilkington then got Josh Rivera to hit into a 6-4-3 doubleplay that scored Martinez, but had the Red Wings poised to get out of the inning with the lead. Pilkington then fooled Steward Berroa enough that the Bisons outfielder knocked a one-hop grounder back to the mound with an 'excuse me' half swing. Pilkington fielded the ball cleanly, but pulled first baseman Trey Lopscomb off the bag allowing Berroa to reach and Sanchez to score to tie the game.

The error proved extra costly for the Red Wings as Berroa stole second and Michael Stefanic greeted reliever Clay Helvey with an RBI-double just inside the third base bag.

The 4-3 lead was enough for Andrew Bash to improve to 3-0 on the season. Coming in as a reliever, Bash threw four innings of one-run baseball, striking out three and lowering his season ERA to 2.35.

Tommy Nance pitched a scoreless ninth inning, earning his first Bisons save.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from April 26, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.