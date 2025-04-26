Struggles with Runners in Scoring Position Cost Oat Milkers in 6-5 Loss

April 26, 2025 - International League (IL)

ST. PAUL, MN - For one game only, the St. Paul Saints changed their name to the Malmo Oat Milkers in a promotion through Minor League Baseball. The name change didn't help their at bats with runners in scoring position as they went 1-13, 0-8 over the final three innings in a 6-5 loss to the Indianapolis Indians on Saturday afternoon at CHS Field in front of 3,987.

Aaron Rozek struggled with his control in the first inning that led to three runs for the Indians. Nick Yorke led off with a walk and went to third on a single from Nick Solak. An RBI fielder's choice by Liover Peguero gave the Indians a 1-0 lead. Malcom Nuñez doubled putting runners at second and third. With two outs, back-to-back walks forced in a run increasing the lead to 2-0. An RBI single from Alika Williams made it 3-0.

The Oat Milkers crushed back-to-back homers in the second to tie the game. With two outs and nobody on Jair Camargo ripped a single into left. That was followed by a two-run homer to right by Patrick Winkel, his second of the season and second in as many games, cutting the deficit to 3-2. Anthony Prato followed that with a solo homer to left, his first of the season, tying the game at three. It was the second time this season the Saints went back-to-back.

Carson McCusker, who is second in Triple-A in exit velocity, smashed a 110 mph infield single to third to start the fourth inning. McCusker took third on a single to right by Mike Ford. A groundout by Camargo scored McCusker giving the Oat Milkers a 4-3 lead.

A second three-run inning by the Indians put them on top in the fifth. With one out, Jack Suwinski walked, stole second and scored on a double to left by Billy Cook tying the game at four. A wild pitch moved Cook to third and Abrahan Gutierrez walked. Alika Williams laid down the bunt and pitcher Travis Adams tried to barehand the ball and underhand to the plate, but couldn't come up with the play as the Indians took a 5-4 lead. Two batters later an infield single by Yorke plated another, increasing the lead to 6-4.

First two hitters reached for the Oat Milkers in the fifth on a single by Dalton Shuffield and a walk to Fitzgerald put runners at first and second. A ground ball double play moved Shuffield to third. Jeferson Morales got the Oat Milkers to within one on an RBI single to second making it 6-5.

In the seventh, the Oat Milkers got a runner in scoring position when Ryan Fitzgerald singled to left and took second on a fielding error, but he was left stranded.

In the eighth and ninth inning, the Oat Milkers got the leadoff man to second, but neither time did the runner move past second.

The same two teams meet in the finale of the seven-game series on Sunday afternoon at 2:07 p.m. at CHS Field. The Saints send RHP Zebby Matthews (2-1, 1.45) to the mound against Indians RHP Carson Fulmer (1-1, 4.82). The game can be seen on the CW Network, MLB.TV, MiLB.TV, and the Bally Live app, and heard on KFAN Plus, 96.7 FM.

