Charlotte Takes RailRiders in 12

April 27, 2025 - International League (IL)

MOOSIC, PA - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders lost to the Charlotte Knights 13-12 in a twelve-inning contest Sunday afternoon at PNC Field. Two four-run frames from Scranton/Wilkes-Barre were not enough to close out the Knights in the final game of the homestand.

Tim Elko drove a two-run homer to center off RailRiders starter Jake Woodford in the first to give Charlotte an early lead.

The RailRiders answered in the home half of the frame against Knights starter Nick Nastrini, sending all nine batters to the plate in the bottom of the first for the second consecutive game. After Ismael Munguia led off with a walk, Jesús Rodríguez tied the game with his first home run of the year, a two-run blast that extended his on-base streak to 12 games. Later in the inning, Scranton/Wilkes-Barre worked four walks to break the tie and took a two-run lead off a wild pitch.

Elko hit his fifth home run of the series and second of the day in the sixth inning against reliever Leonardo Pestana to pull Charlotte within one.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre plated four runs in the sixth. Ronaldo Hernández led off the inning with a base hit, and Jake Gatewood followed with a walk. After Andrew Velazquez singled, a pitch hit Munguia, allowing Hernández to cross for a 5-3 advantage. With one out and the bases loaded, Rodríguez worked a walk to score Gatewood for a three-run lead. A pitch hit T.J. Rumfield to send Velazquez across, and Dominic Smith singled home Munguia, giving SWB an 8-3 edge.

Charlotte chipped into Scranton/Wilkes-Barre's lead in the top of the seventh off McKinley Moore. Dominic Fletcher hit the Knights' third homer of the day, a two-run shot to right, closing the gap at three. The Knights added another score when Elko hit into a force out, pulling Charlotte within two. In the eighth, Tristan Gray hit Charlotte's fourth home run for an 8-7 score.

Down one run in the ninth, Charlotte's Corey Julks tied the game off Wilking Rodriguez with the Knights' fifth home run, a solo blast to even the game at eight. Colson Montgomery reached on a strikeout wild pitch and scored on an Omar Narvaez single to give Charlotte the lead at 9-8.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre tied the game on another bases-loaded walk in the bottom of the ninth. Jose Rojas walked, Velazquez singled, and Munguia walked to load the bases, setting up the Yankees #20 Prospect Jorbit Vivas, who walked for the tying run.

In the tenth, a wild pitch from RailRiders reliever Kervin Castro gave the Knights a 10-9 advantage.

T.J. Rumfield tied the game in the home half of the frame with an RBI single, scoring Rodríguez from second.

Neither team capitalized in the eleventh.

Both teams used position players on the mound in the twelfth. Andre Lipcius and Gray both had run-scoring singles off catcher Edinson Duran, giving Charlotte a 12-10 lead. Fletcher added a run-scoring double to extend the advantage.

In the bottom of the twelfth with Fletcher, an outfielder, pitching, Vivas singled, and Rodriguez drove Munguia home to close the gap to two. Rumfield continued the inning with a double to cut the deficit to one, but Scranton/Wilkes-Barre could not push the tying run across.

Woodford tossed 4.0 innings, allowing two runs on two hits. Duran (0-1) took the loss. Nastrini worked 0.2 innings, surrendering four runs on one hit, issuing five walks. James Karinchak (3-1) was credited with the victory, and Fletcher the save. The RailRiders and Knights combined to use 16 arms in the extra-inning contest.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre travels to Syracuse for a series with the Mets starting on Tuesday. The RailRiders return home to take on the Rochester Red Wings on Tuesday, May 6. Tickets are available at www.swbrailriders.com.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders Record:

12-14

