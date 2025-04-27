April 27 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs at Louisville Bats

April 27, 2025 - International League (IL)

Iowa Cubs News Release







IOWA CUBS (12-10) at LOUISVILLE BATS (14-11)

April 27 - 12:05 PM CT - Louisville Slugger Field - Louisville, KY

RHP Connor Noland (2-1, 4.12) vs. RHP Sam Benschoter (1-0, 4.50)

TODAY'S GAME: The Iowa Cubs take on the Louisville Bats in the fifth and final game of the week...right-hander Connor Noland is slated to make his third start in four appearances with Iowa vs. right-hander Sam Benschoter who makes the start for Louisville.

SATURDAY'S DOUBLEHEADER: Iowa split Saturday's doubleheader against Louisville...game one, Iowa won 4-2 as Moises Ballesteros continued his dominance going 3-4, R, 2 RBIs leading the charge in game one...went 2-3, RBI in game two as he continues his hit streak to 13 games... Chase Strumpf and Jonathon Long both added a pair of RBIs in the game one victory.

BALLY, BALLY: Moises Ballesteros extended his career-long hit streak to 13 games yesterday, during which he is hitting .500 (25-for-50) with six extra-base hits...Bally became the first I-Cub to hit in at least 13 straight games since Pete Crow-Armstrong hit in 15 straight games from Aug. 4-22, 2023...Ballesteros' 13-game streak is tied for the longest in the International League this season, along with Indianapolis' Nick Solak and Syracuse's Gilberto Celestino.

THE BIG O: Owen Caissie hit his fourth home run of the season Tuesday night...it marked the second straight game in which Owen homered and first time he has homered in back-to-back games since Aug. 4-6 vs. STP and at Omaha...Caissie is the second I-Cub to homered in consecutive games this year following Chase Strumpf on April 17-18 vs. St Paul...last season, Owen did not hit his fourth homer until June 1.

SOME DAYS IT RAINS: The Iowa Cubs and Louisville Bats were postponed for the second straight day (Thursday and Friday)...it marked the eighth game this season in which weather has impacted an I-Cubs game this season...just two of those games have been at home, including March 30 vs. Omaha and April 20 vs. St. Paul.

DROPPIN' DIMES: I-Cubs pitching staff have been one of the most dominant when it comes to striking out opponents...the pitching staff was on a seven-game streak with 10+ strikeouts or more dating back to April 15 vs. St. Paul...it marks the longest active streak in the International League and the longest by the I-Cubs staff since May 2-14, 2024 (11 games).

WELL, THAT WAS FUN: The Iowa Cubs defeated the St. Paul Saints by a 20-6 score on April 16 at Principal Park...the 20 runs were the most scored by the I-Cubs since Aug. 9, 2023 at Omaha (20) and the most by an International League team since Gwinnett scored 21 at St. Paul on July 3, 2024... Moises Ballesteros and Kevin AlcaÃÂntara each tallied four hits and Cade Horton pitched 5.0 innings of one-run ball to earn the win.

GOING, GOING, GONE: Iowa clubbed eight home runs on April 16 to match a franchise record set on Aug. 9, 2008 at Round Rock...the I-Cubs became the first International League team to hit eight homers in a game since St. Paul at Louisville on June 13, 2024 (8).

VS. LOUISVILLE: Iowa and Louisville are set to play another 12 times during the year (18 total including this series) in June at Principal Park...the other six games will be played at Louisville Slugger Field in July...during the 2024 campaign, the I-Cubs played Louisville 18 times and posted a 11-7 record.

BIG DAY FOR BALLY: Moises Ballesteros went 4-for-5 with five runs scored, two home runs, three RBI and a double last Wednesday vs. St. Paul (4/16)...the five runs scored matched a franchise record done nine times and the last by Anthony Rizzo on May 22, 2012 vs. Tacoma...Bally tallied his second multi-homer game, last done on July 1, 2022 vs. ACL Padres...marked his first four-hit game at the Triple-A level and his first since June 14, 2024 at Double-A Biloxi.

