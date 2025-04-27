Bisons Shut out Rochester Red Wings 2-0 in Series Finale

April 27, 2025 - International League (IL)

Buffalo Bisons News Release







Buffalo, N.Y. - Jake Bloss made his fifth start of the season, and his first of the series against Rochester. The right hander racked up five strikeouts through the first four innings to keep the Red Wings from scoring. It also allowed the Bisons to score first for just the second time all week. Riley Tirotta led off the bottom of the fourth inning with a base hit and advanced to third on a Davis Schneider double. Tirotta would score after Jackson Cluff's error that allowed Christian Bethancourt to reach base with two outs. The run gave Buffalo a 1-0 lead after four innings.

Bloss left with one out in the top of the fifth inning, relived by Jimmy Burnette. The left hander lasted one and two-third innings, recording a pair of strikeouts. He worked out of a jam in the top of the sixth when the Red Wings had two runners in scoring position. However, Burnette recorded a strikeout of Andrew Pinckney to end the inning and preserve Buffalo's one-run lead.

Daulton Varsho doubled the Bisons lead to 2-0 with a base hit to right field with a runner in scoring position. Steward Berroa recorded a one out walk, and Michael Stefanic was hit by a pitch as well. Varsho followed up with a solid single that was hit 101.1 MPH off the bat. Stefanic was thrown out trying to from first to third on the play.

Eric Pardinho worked two scoreless innings in relief of Burnette, including a pair of strikeouts against Rochester. The right hander gave up one hit and a walk, but the Red Wings could not score against the reliever. Jacob Barnes made his 2025 Bisons' debut, working the ninth inning. He was able to induce a double play to end the game for his first save of the season.

The Bisons will head on the road for a two-week road trip starting on Tuesday night. Buffalo and the Iowa Cubs begin their six-game series at 7:38 p.m. EDT on The Bet 1520 AM. The 'Voice of the Bisons' Pat Malacaro starts our coverage at 7:18 p.m. EDT on Tuesday night.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from April 27, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.