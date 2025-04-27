Storm Chasers Fall 2-0 to Mud Hens

April 27, 2025 - International League (IL)

TOLEDO, OHIO - The Omaha Storm Chasers lost a seventh straight game, falling to the Toledo Mud Hens 2-0 Sunday afternoon, as the Mud Hens swept the Storm Chasers in the six-game series.

Toledo scored its first run in the second inning and led the rest of the way, as starter Thomas Hatch allowed three straight singles with two outs, for a 1-0 Mud Hens lead.

Hatch put a pair on in the fifth inning and saw his day come to an end, but Andrew Hoffmann struck out three straight to end the frame and strand the inherited runners, also striking out the side in the sixth. Striking out all six batters he faced, Hoffmann brought his season total to 23 strikeouts in 14.2 innings of work, he ranks 4th on Omaha's pitching staff in strikeouts.

Behind Hoffmann, left-hander Evan Sisk struck out a pair in the seventh inning, but also allowed a run to score on two hits for a 2-0 Toledo lead. Righty Ryan Brady pitched the eighth, striking out two in a 1-2-3 inning. Hatch, Hoffmann, Sisk and Brady combined to strike out 16 Mud Hens hitters of the staff's 24 outs recorded.

Dustin Dickerson collected Omaha's first of three hits in the first inning - a single for his 11th hit in 6 games this week. Harold Castro and Nelson Velázquez offered singles in the seventh and eighth innings respectively, but Omaha could not muster any additional offense in the 2-0 shutout loss.

The Storm Chasers will return home to begin a six-game series against the Indianapolis Indians, with a 11:05 a.m. CT first pitch scheduled for Tuesday.

