Mud Hens Blank Storm Chasers, Complete Six-Game Sweep

April 27, 2025 - International League (IL)

Toledo, OH - The Toledo Mud Hens wrapped up their series against the Omaha Storm Chasers on Sunday, April 27, at Fifth Third Field, with first pitch at 2:05 p.m.

Toledo got the offense rolling in the bottom of the second inning. Riley Unroe sparked the rally with a single to right field, followed by another base knock from Brian Serven. Carlos Mendoza kept the line moving with an RBI single, plating Unroe to put the Mud Hens on the board first with a 1-0 lead.

On the bump for Toledo, Matt Seelinger was dealing early, retiring six straight hitters. He needed just 22 pitches to cruise through the two frames, keeping Omaha's bats quiet.

Tensions flared in the bottom of the fifth when Storm Chasers manager Mike Jirschele was ejected by the home plate umpire after disputing a call.

The Mud Hens added an insurance run in the bottom of the seventh. Brewer Hicklen reached on an infield single to shortstop and advanced to second on a throwing error. Hao-Yu Lee then roped an RBI double to the gap, bringing Hicklen home and extending Toledo's lead to 2-0.

Omaha looked to rally in the top of the eighth when Nelson Velázquez ripped a line drive to left field, but left fielder Jahmai Jones quickly cut it off and fired a strike to second baseman Mendoza to nail Velázquez trying to stretch it into a double.

Toledo would slam the door shut, taking the 2-0 victory and completing a six-game sweep of Omaha.

The Mud Hens will be back in action on Tuesday, April 29, when they open a road series against the Worcester Red Sox at Polar Park. First pitch is set for 6:05 p.m.

Notables:

Hao-Yu Lee (1-4, 2B)

Matthew Seelinger (W, 2.0I P, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 2 K)

