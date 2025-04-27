Red Wings Blanked by Bisons in Series Finale

Looking to salvage the series finale at Sahlen Field in Buffalo, the Rochester Red Wings were held off the board on five hits, in a 2-0 loss Sunday afternoon. Red Wings pitching held the Bisons to just one earned run, kicked off by 5.0 solid innings from LHP Andrew Alvarez. C Andrew Knizner kept his red hot bat going at the plate with three more hits, increasing his batting average with the Red Wings to .444 (20-for-45)

Buffalo threatened early in the fourth, putting runners on second and third with nobody out after a single by 3B Riley Tirotta and a double from LF Davis Schneider. Rochester responded with a pair of strikeouts to nearly escape the jam, but a defensive miscue allowed Tirotta to score and give the Bisons a 1-0 lead.

In the seventh, Buffalo broke through again after RF Steward Berroa drew a one-out walk and stole second. DH Michael Stefanic was hit by a pitch to put two runners on, and CF Daulton Varsho followed with a single to right, driving in Berroa to make it 2-0.

The Red Wings made some noise down a pair of runs in the ninth, starting with a bunt single from CF Robert Hassell III. LF Andrew Pinckney then reached on a fielder's choice and later stole second to move into scoring position. Andrew Knizner followed with a hard-hit single to center, putting runners on the corners and bringing the tying run to the plate. Buffalo held on from there, turning a double play to close out the 2-0 win.

Southpaw Andrew Alvarez took the ball first for the Red Wings, his second start of the series. The California native allowed one unearned run across 5.0 innings on two hits, while walking and striking out four apiece. RHP Zach Brzykcy took over in the sixth, and allowed one earned without allowing a hit, with four strikeouts and two walks across 1.1 innings. RHP Jack Sinclair took over and finished the job, tossing 1.2 scoreless frames of his own on three hits with a strikeout and a walk.

Sunday afternoon's Player of the Game is C Andrew Knizner. The former St. Louis Cardinals backstop finished the contest 3-for-4 with a trio of singles, and finished the series with 11 hits in 23 at-bats (.478) across all seven games. His .444 batting average and .565 on-base percentage this season both lead all Minor League hitters with at least 40 at-bats.

After an off day on Monday, the Red Wings will return to Innovative Field for a six-game series against the Lehigh Valley IronPigs. It will be the second time this season the two teams meet in Rochester, with first pitch for Tuesday's opener set for 6:05 p.m.

