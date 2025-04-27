Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - April 27 at Buffalo

April 27, 2025 - International League (IL)

Rochester Red Wings News Release







Rochester Red Wings (6-19) vs. Buffalo Bisons (9-15)

Sunday, April 27, 2025 - 1:05 p.m. ET - Sahlen Field - Buffalo, NY

Radio: Fox Sports 1280/iHeartRadio TV: Bally Sports Live

LHP Andrew Alvarez (0-2, 4.84) vs. RHP Jake Bloss (0-4, 7.31)

LET'S TRY THIS AGAIN: A day after the Rochester Red Wings used a four-run sixth inning to cruise to a win, the Bisons answered with a four-run sixth of their own to rally past the Red Wings, 4-3...RHP KYLE LUCKHAM turned in 5.0 solid innings on the mound, leaving the ballgame with a 3-0 lead...offensively, three Red Wings accounted for multi-hit performances, tallying up a total of eight hits including a pair of doubles...Rochester looks to salvage the series in the finale this afternoon, sending LHP ANDREW ALVAREZ to the mound against Bisons right-hander Jake Bloss...

C DREW MILLAS led off in the contest for the fourth time in his professional career, and first time since 8/13/2023 with Rochester (as DH)...he is the fifth Rochester catcher to bat from the top of the order since at least 2004 (last Blake Swihart, 7/3/2021)

GOOD LUCK(HAM) CHARM: RHP KYLE LUCKHAM held Buffalo to six hits while racking up three strikeouts and a pair of walks across 5.0 scoreless frames in his 2025 Red Wings debut yesterday...across his last four starts (3 with HBG), Luckham has allowed just three earned across 21.0 innings of work. (1.29 ERA)...this marked his longest scoreless outing at the Triple-A level...

This was Luckham's first appearance with the Red Wings since 8/11/2024, also at Sahlen Field in Buffalo.

He is the 20th pitcher, and 35th player overall to suit up for Rochester this season.

A CLUFF ACT TO FOLLOW: SS JACKSON CLUFF reached base three times in the loss last night, going 2-for-3 with a double, a walk, and a run scored...he also swiped his sixth base of the season, making him a perfect 25-for-25 at the Triple-A level since his debut on 4/7/2024...across 12 games played against the Bisons over the last two seasons, the lefty bat carries a slash line of .333/.431/.452 with three extra-base hits (HR, 2 2B), 12 RBI and nine stolen bases...

He is the only International League player since at least 2004 to log at least 25 career bases without being caught.

ARRUDA AWAKENING: 2B J.T. ARRUDA logged his second Triple-A multi-hit game yesterday, going 2-for-3 with a pair of singles and a run scored...the switch-hitting infielder carries a .316 batting average across his first seven games with the Red Wings (6-for-19), including a .500 mark from the right side of the plate (4-for-8).

FEELIN' FRANCHY: LF FRANCHY CORDERO was responsible for one of the Red Wings two extra-base hits yesterday, slicing a double into the left-center field gap to score a run...he finished 2-for-4 at the plate and is now tied for second on the team with six multi-hit games...

The double was Cordero's 75th at the Triple-A level.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from April 27, 2025

Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - April 27 at Buffalo - Rochester Red Wings

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.