Bulls Stun Sounds with 4-1 Comeback Win

April 27, 2025 - International League (IL)

Durham Bulls News Release







NASHVILLE, TN - Tres Barrera clubbed a two-out, two-run double in the ninth inning to lift the Durham Bulls past the Nashville Sounds 4-1 at First Horizon Park on Sunday afternoon.

The Bulls (16-11) rallied to win their second game of the series with the Sounds (15-11) when down to their last out. Thursday night, Durham scored six times in the seventh of game two of a doubleheader, eventually winning 9-7 in eight innings. On Sunday, the Bulls trailed 1-0 when Barrera drove a double over the head of Nashville left fielder Raynel Delgado to score pinch-runner Brock Jones and Tre Morgan. Tristan Peters and Jamie Westbrook followed with RBI-doubles to cap the four-run frame. Delgado was playing his first-ever game in the outfield.

Cole Sulser (W, 1-0) earned the win with two scoreless innings in relief. Former Bull Sam McWilliams (L, 0-2) was charged with the loss, permitting four runs in 2/3 of an inning.

Nashville took a 1-0 lead in the second on a two-out single by Freddy Zamora against Bulls starter Connor Seabold.

Jacob Misiorowski tossed five more shutout innings against the Bulls, bringing his series totals to 11 scoreless innings, permitting four hits, two walks and 16 strikeouts.

Still Unbeaten: With the six-game split in Nashville, the Bulls still have not been beaten in an International League series this season.

First Place Coming: The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp come to the DBAP for a six-game set beginning Tuesday morning, leading the league with a 21-6 mark. The Jumbo Shrimp finished off a six-game sweep of Gwinnett on Sunday. Durham trails Jacksonville by five games in the standings.

Sounds Starters: Across the six games, the starting pitchers from Nashville permitted just four earned runs across 32 1/3 innings (1.11 ERA). Despite that, the Bulls won three of six games, all coming in their final at-bat.

Next: The Bulls host first-place Jacksonville on Tuesday morning at 11:05 AM ET with Ian Seymour (2-1, 2.49) slated to start the opener.

