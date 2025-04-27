Memphis Drops Series Finale at Norfolk for First Loss of Series

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Memphis Redbirds dropped the finale of a six-game series against the Norfolk Tides (Triple-A, Baltimore Orioles) on Sunday afternoon at Harbor Park.

Memphis took a brief lead with a three-run rally in the top of the sixth inning. Third baseman Cesar Prieto and designated hitter Matt Lloyd tied the game with consecutive RBI singles. Right fielder Mike Antico later walked with the bases loaded to put the Redbirds in front, his second RBI of the game. All nine Memphis batters reached safely in the loss.

Starting pitcher Michael McGreevy allowed three runs on four hits, walked three and struck out four in 3.2 innings pitched. Reliever Michael Gomez tossed 1.1 scoreless innings out of the bullpen. The right-handed pitcher has not allowed an earned run in 10.2 innings pitched this season.

The Memphis Redbirds return to AutoZone Park on Tuesday, April 29 to begin a six-game series at AutoZone Park against the Louisville Bats (Triple-A, Cincinnati Reds) with first pitch scheduled for 6:45 p.m. CDT.

