Shaw, Pitching Staff Lift I-Cubs over Louisville 6-4

April 27, 2025 - International League (IL)

Iowa Cubs News Release







LOUISVILLE, KY. - The Iowa Cubs took care of Sunday's match against the Louisville Bats and won 6-4 at Louisville Slugger Field.

In the final game of the week between both teams, Moises Ballesteros ripped a single into center field as he extended his hit streak to 14 games and plated Matt Shaw for a 1-0 lead.

Then, the Bats homered with a two-run shot to right field and took the lead right away in the bottom of the second inning for a 2-1 game.

As the bases were loaded in the top of the third, Greg Allen was hit by a pitch and scored Ballesteros for a 2-2 game.

In the next inning, Shaw ripped his first homer of the season with Iowa and gave them the lead 3-2 in the fourth inning. He went 2-of-3 with a double and a homer to end his day.

Starting pitcher Connor Noland had two 1-2-3 innings in the third and fourth inning as he dealt 5.0 innings, allowed two runs off two hits and struck out six batters in the process.

The Bats answered back as they added two runs and regained the lead 4-3 in the bottom of the sixth inning.

Iowa added three more runs in the seventh and ninth inning as Kevin Alcántara and Jonathon Long added two singles and scored Ballesteros and Caissie for a 6-4 win.

The I-Cubs pitching staff fanned 11 batters in today's win from Noland, Keegan Thompson and Jack Neely.

With Monday off, the Iowa Cubs will come back home to Principal Park and host the Buffalo Bisons for a six-game series, starting Tuesday, April 29 as first pitch is slated to begin at 6:38 p.m. CT.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from April 27, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.