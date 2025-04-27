Charlotte Outlasts Scranton/Wilkes-Barre in 12 Innings

April 27, 2025 - International League (IL)

Charlotte Knights News Release







MOOSIC, PA - The Charlotte Knights executed another miraculous comeback win on Sunday afternoon. Charlotte trailed the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders 8-3 heading into the seventh inning, battled back to force extras, and held on in the 12th inning for a 13-12 victory. The Knights hit five more Home Runs and used a season-high nine pitchers.

The final pitcher of the game for the Knights was actually a position player, Dominic Fletcher. The Charlotte outfielder, who hit a critical two-run Home Run in the seventh inning, recorded the game's final three outs from the mound. Fletcher's game-ending strikeout with the tying run at third capped a four-hour and twenty-two-minute marathon.

Tim Elko hit a pair of Home Runs early on for the Knights. Elko tallied his third multi-homer game of the season and finished the series with five round-trippers. Despite the power display by Elko, Charlotte found themselves behind by five runs, largely due to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre working walks. The Knights pitching staff issued a season-high 12 free passes, including a game-tying bases-loaded walk with two outs in the ninth.

Each team plated their automatic runner from second base in the tenth inning. Neither team scored in the 11th. Then, both squads ran out of pitchers. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre brought in a catcher to pitch the top of the 12th and the Knights pounced for three runs. Fletcher, fresh off a game-saving outfield assist in the bottom of the 11th, closed the door in the bottom half.

Corey Julks homered and reached base a game-high four times while Elko, Fletcher, and Tristan Gray also tallied multi-hit games. James Karinchak earned the win with two strong innings pitched down the stretch.

The Knights, winners of four straight and five out of their last six, return to Truist Field on Tuesday, April 29 to take on the Norfolk Tides. Game One of the six-game set is slated for 6:35pm ET.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from April 27, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.