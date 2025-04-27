'Pigs Rally in Eighth to Take Five of Six from Clippers

April 27, 2025 - International League (IL)

Allentown, Pennsylvania - The Lehigh Valley IronPigs (19-8) pulled off their first late comeback of the season, plating two runs in the eighth inning to top the Columbus Clippers (13-12) by a final of 3-2 on Sunday afternoon at Coca-Cola Park.

Columbus broke the ice in the third inning. Petey Halpin doubled with two outs and then scored on a Yordys Valdes base hit.

Cade Fergus bombed his third homer of the week to tie the game for the 'Pigs in the seventh.

The Clippers answered right back after the Fergus homer to retake the lead in the top of the eighth. Petey Halpin singled to begin the frame and eventually dashed home on a wild pitch to put Columbus back ahead by a run.

Otto Kemp retied the game in a hurry in the last of the eighth, shooting a laser of a homer out to rightfield, his seventh of the season, tying him for the league lead. Later in the frame with two outs, Gabriel Rincones Jr. singled and then advanced to second a wild pitch. Óscar Mercado followed with a base hit to rightfield, plating Rincones as the winning run.

Brett de Geus (2-1) who had come on for the final out of the eighth, retired the side in order in the ninth to seal the win for the 'Pigs. de Geus did not allow a baserunner, striking out two.

Nick Mikolajchak (1-2) took the loss for the Clippers, allowing three runs in 1.2 innings on four hits, striking out two.

Following an off-day on Monday, the IronPigs hit the road to take on the Rochester Red Wings for a six-game set beginning on Tuesday, April 29. First pitch is slated for 6:05 p.m. from Innovative Field.

