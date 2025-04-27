Indians Drop the Series as St. Paul Takes Sunday's Rubber Match 5-3

April 27, 2025 - International League (IL)

Indianapolis Indians News Release







ST. PAUL, Minn. - The St. Paul Saints jumped on the Indianapolis Indians early, scoring a run in each of the first two frames and staving off a comeback in the later innings to secure a 5-3 victory on Sunday afternoon at CHS Field.

The Saints (11-13) loaded the bases early off of Carson Fulmer (L, 1-2) twice, as each of their first three batters reached safely in the first and second innings. Carson McCusker continued his scorching series and cashed in two runs in the first inning with an RBI double, bringing his total to nine RBI for the series and providing St. Paul with a lead it did not relinquish. Fulmer worked around the bases-loaded jam in the second, only allowing one run on a sacrifice fly from Royce Lewis before settling in and not allowing a run across his final 4.0 innings of work.

Indy (13-12) attempted to mount a comeback as they chased starter Zebby Matthews by putting two runners in scoring position in the fifth. Nick Yorke provided the spark for Indy's offense with a single to bring both runners around to score and reduce the lead to one. Kyle Bischoff (W, 2-0) held the Indians scoreless in the sixth.

St. Paul added an insurance run in the seventh inning, which proved necessary as pinch hitter Nick Solak connected with his team-leading fifth home run of the season in the eighth to once again pull the Indians within one. The Saints responded with a run of their own in the eighth to cap the scoring and brought in Cody Funderburk (S, 1) to close out the game in the ninth.

Indianapolis kicks off a six-game set at Omaha starting at 12:05 PM on Tuesday. Neither team has announced their starters to begin the series.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from April 27, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.