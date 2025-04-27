Machín, Rivera Lead Tides to Series Finale Win

April 27, 2025 - International League (IL)

NORFOLK, Va - The Norfolk Tides (9-17) defeated the Memphis Redbirds (15-10), 6-4, on Sunday at Harbor Park. The victory snapped a five-game losing streak in the homestand finale.

Norfolk began the game with a run in the first after Coby Mayo scored following his second triple of the season. In the fourth, Vimael Machín blasted a two-run homer, his second of the season, to put the Tides up 3-0.

Memphis came back and took the lead, scoring a run in the fifth inning and another three runs in the sixth. The Tides would prevail, retaking the lead with two runs in the seventh. Emmanuel Rivera tied things up on an RBI single, then Machín followed with his own RBI single. Rivera finished the game 3-for-3 with a walk and two RBI, while Machín was 2-for-4 with the home run and three RBI.

Norfolk would add one more run in the eighth inning. Rodolfo Martinez entered in the eighth inning and held the lead for a two-inning save to defeat Memphis, 6-4. The Tides hit the road for a two-week road trip, starting with Charlotte next week and ending in Nashville the week after.

