Syracuse Scores 26 Runs on Sunday in Doubleheader Sweep against Worcester

April 27, 2025 - International League (IL)

Worcester, MA - The Syracuse Mets combined for 26 runs in 14 innings of baseball on Sunday afternoon, sweeping a doubleheader against the Worcester Red Sox with a 6-5 victory in the first game and a 20-12 win in the second game. Doubleheaders in the minor leagues are two seven-inning games.

In game one, Syracuse (13-14) used the long ball to take an early lead in the top of the second inning. With one out, Hayden Senger singled. Rafael Ortega followed with a home run over the right-field wall for a 2-0 lead.

The Mets added to their edge in the third. With two outs, Joey Meneses was at third base and Jon Singleton was at second. A wild pitch brought home Meneses to make it a 3-0 game. Billy McKinney followed with a two-run homer to right field to extend the advantage to 5-0.

Syracuse continued its scoring in the fourth. Ortega led off with a double and scored two batters later when Donovan Walton singled to make it a 6-0 Syracuse lead.

Worcester (14-12) did not go quietly, scoring four times in the bottom of the fifth with an RBI single from Corey Rosier, two-run double from Marcelo Mayer, and an RBI single from Vaughn Grissom to cut the Syracuse lead to two, 6-4. A Drew Gilbert diving catch in right-center field with runners at first and second base ended the inning and kept the Mets in front.

The Red Sox added another run in the sixth. With two outs, Alex Binelas was at second and Nick Sogard was at first. Connor Wong singled home Binelas to trim the deficit to one, 6-5. Mayer then grounded out to the mound to strand the tying and go-ahead runs on base.

Syracuse starting pitcher Blade Tidwell didn't allow a run in his first four innings pitched before allowing four runs in the fifth. Tidwell struck out nine batters and didn't allow a walk in four and two-thirds innings pitched. Austin Warren allowed one run in one inning pitched, and Chris Devenski didn't allow a run in an inning and one-third pitched to earn his second save of the season.

In game two, the Mets put together a remarkable top of the first inning, scoring 12 runs on five hits and eight walks. Walton led off the game with a home run on the first pitch he saw to make it a 1-0 game. Jared Young then hit a three-run home run four batters later to give the Mets a 4-0 lead. After a Luke Ritter single, the Mets worked eight straight walks, including five bases-loaded walks to take a 9-0 advantage. Young then came to the plate for the second time in the inning and hit a two-run double to straightaway center field, coming a few feet away from a grand slam, as Syracuse took an 11-0 lead. A Ritter RBI groundout capped the half-inning's scoring with the Mets taking a 12-0 lead.

The Red Sox did respond with four runs in the bottom of the first and three runs in the second to slash the Mets' advantage to five, 12-7.

Syracuse expanded its lead in the fourth. With the bases loaded an two outs, Brett Baty ripped a ball down the right-field line for a double that scored two runs and gave the Mets a 14-7 edge.

Jakson Reetz brought home Syracuse's last six runs via home runs. First, Reetz hit a grand slam in the fifth inning to make it an 18-7 Mets lead. Then, after Worcester scored four runs in the sixth inning, Reetz hit a two-run home run in the top of the seventh inning to give the Mets 20 runs and a 20-11 advantage. Reetz had seven RBIs in the game, becoming the 11th Syracuse baseball player since 1961 to have at least seven RBIs in a game and the first since Michael Aubrey in 2011.

Worcester scored once more in the bottom of the seventh, but Syracuse won the game, 20-12. The 20 runs scored by Syracuse are the most since July 15, 2019 when the Mets also scored 20 runs in a game against the Indianapolis Indians.

Syracuse has an off day on Monday before beginning a six-game homestand against the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders on Tuesday at 6:35 p.m.

