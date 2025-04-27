Deyvison de Los Santos Crushes Walk-Off to Win Seventh Straight

April 27, 2025 - International League (IL)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A clutch double from Maximo Acosta and a walk-off home run from Deyvison De Los Santos propelled the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp to a 3-2 win and sweep against the Gwinnett Stripers, Sunday at VyStar Ballpark in front of 5,702 fans.

Trailing 2-0 in the eighth, Jack Winkler smacked a leadoff double for Jacksonville (21-6). Two batters later, Harrison Spohn walked. Following a strikeout, Acosta ripped a two-run double, tying the game against Gwinnett (10-16).

Locked in a 2-2 tie, De Los Santos (2) demolished a walk-off home run, winning the game for the Jumbo Shrimp in the ninth.

Gwinnett struck first in the series finale. Carlos Rodriguez (1) crushed a leadoff home run in the top of the first, giving the Stripers a 1-0 lead.

Leading by a run in the third, Sandy León (3) clobbered a solo jack, extending the Gwinnett lead to two.

Following an off day, Jacksonville travels to Durham, NC. for a six-game series against the Bulls at Durham Bulls Athletic Park. First pitch on Tuesday, April 29 is at 11:05 a.m. RHP Valente Bellozo (1-0, 1.59 ERA) will toe the rubber for the Jumbo Shrimp and LHP Ian Seymour (2-1, 2.49 ERA) will counter for the Bulls. Coverage begins at 10:50 a.m. on ESPN 690, and ESPN690.com.

