Toby Gardenhire Wins 300th as Saints Manager in 5-3 Victory over Indianapolis

April 27, 2025 - International League (IL)

ST. PAUL, MN - The lone manager in St. Paul Saints Triple-A history continues to pile up the victories. The Saints scored three runs in the first two innings and hung on from there for a 5-3 victory over the Indianapolis Indians at CHS Field in front of 4,928 giving Toby Gardenhire his 300th win as manager of the Saints. The only manager with more victories in the entire history of the franchise is George Tsamis, who won 954 games from 2003-20.

The Saints loaded the bases with the first three hitters in the bottom of the first on a Ryan Fitzgerald walk, a Royce Lewis single to left, and a Jeferson Morales infield single up the third base line. Carson McCusker put the Saints up 2-0 with a two-run double down the third base line.

In the second the Saints again loaded the bases with the first three hitters on a single to center by Anthony Prato, a walk to Diego Cartaya, and a single to center from Fitzgerald. Lewis made it 3-0 with a sacrifice fly to left.

With one out in the fifth Zebby Matthews walked his career-high fourth hitter of the game, Tsung-Che Cheng. He took second on a wild pitch and Ji Hwan Bae followed with a single to left as Cheng took third and Bae went to second on the throw home. After a strikeout, Matthews departed for reliever Alex Speas. Nick Yorke singled up the middle scoring a pair cutting the lead to 3-2. Matthews went 4.2 innings allowing two runs on two hits while walking four and striking out five.

The Saints got one back in the seventh when Lewis and Morales singled with one out to put runners at first and second. With two outs Mike Ford lined an RBI single into right putting the Saints up 4-2.

The teams traded runs in the eighth inning as pinch-hitter Nick Solak hit a solo homer for the Indians in the top of the inning. In the bottom of the inning Prato walked, stole second and scored on Fitzgerald's double to right-center putting the finishing touches on a 5-3 win.

The Saints bullpen went 4.1 innings allowing one run on four hits while striking out four.

The Saints are off on Monday and return to action on Tuesday with a doubleheader against the Columbus Clippers at Huntington Park in the first two games of a seven-game series with game one beginning at 4:05 p.m. (CT). Both games are scheduled for seven innings with game two beginning approximately 30 minutes at the conclusion of game one. The Saints send RHP David Festa (1-1, 5.40) to the mound in game one and RHP Andrew Morris (0-1, 3.57) in game two. The Clippers are TBA for both games. Both games can be heard on KFAN Plus, 96.7 FM.

