Misiorowski Works Five Scoreless as Sounds and Bulls Split Series

April 27, 2025 - International League (IL)

Nashville Sounds News Release







NASHVILLE - With the Sounds clinging to a 1-0 lead for the majority of the day, Nashville saw four Durham runs come across in the ninth inning as the Bulls stole a series split in the finale on Sunday afternoon at First Horizon Park. Jacob Misiorowski was excellent on the mound once again without a decision for the Sounds in the 4-1 loss.

Nashville's lone run came in the bottom of the second inning with Freddy Zamora delivering a two-out RBI single to score Wes Clarke who doubled earlier in the frame.

Through his five innings, Misiorowski allowed just three hits - all singles and left two runners stranded as he blanked the Bulls over his two starts this week. The right-hander struck out a season-high nine batters and did not issue a walk as he threw 67 pitches and 48 strikes.

Elvis Peguero, Bryan Hudson, and Easton McGee each worked an inning of relief of Misiorowski and held the Bulls without a hit over their three combined innings.

As they had the majority of the series, Durham would not go away without a fight. After being held to three hits through the first eight innings, it was a four-hit, four-run top of the ninth to stun the Sounds. Nashville was unable to produce a baserunner in the bottom of the inning in an attempt to answer back.

Clarke led the offensive output for Nashville, collecting his first three-hit game of the year, ending 3-for-4 with a double and the only Nashville run scored.

Nashville will make their second trip to Gwinnett to face off against the Stripers this year when the two teams start a six-game series on Tuesday at Coolray Field.

POSTGAME NOTES:

PART OF THE MIZ: Jacob Misiorowski ended the week with another five scoreless innings, his second start this week in which he did not allow a run. The Brewers' no. 4-rated prospect did not earn a decision in either game despite working 11.0 IP with four hits allowed, 17 strikeouts, and one walk. He lowered his season ERA to 1.82 through his first six games (5 starts) and has racked up 38 strikeouts to lead the International League, and all Triple-A.

