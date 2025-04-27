Stripers Fall on Walk-Off Homer in Jacksonville, Lose Seventh Straight

April 27, 2025 - International League (IL)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Carlos Rodriguez and Sandy Leon each clubbed solo home runs, but a 2-0 lead didn't hold up for the Gwinnett Stripers (10-16) in a 3-2 loss to the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (21-6) on Sunday afternoon at VyStar Ballpark. Deivison De Los Santos hit a walk-off homer on the first pitch of the ninth.

Decisive Plays: Rodriguez staked the Stripers to a 1-0 lead - just their second lead of the series - with his leadoff solo home run (1) to right field. In the third, Leon led off with a solo shot (3) over the short wall in right field to make it 2-0. That lead held up through multiple Jacksonville chances until the eighth, when Maximo Acosta's two-run double off Craig Kimbrel (BS, 1) tied it at 2-2. After the Stripers failed to score following two walks in the top of the ninth, De Los Santos sent the first pitch from Wander Suero (L, 0-1) out to deep left for a walk-off homer in the bottom of the ninth.

Key Contributors: Rodriguez (2-for-4, homer, RBI) and Leon (1-for-3, homer, RBI) had three of Gwinnett's five hits on the day. Acosta (1-for-4, double, 2 RBIs) and De Los Santos (2-for-4, homer, RBI) accounted for Jacksonville's three runs.

Noteworthy: Rodriguez's homer - Gwinnett's first leadoff clout this year - ended the Stripers' season-long 19-inning scoring drought. Eddys Leonard went 0-for-4 to snap an 11-game on-base streak. The Stripers were swept in a six-game series for the fifth time in club history, first since June 28-July 3, 2023 at St. Paul.

Next Game (Tuesday, April 29): Gwinnett vs. Nashville (Triple-A, Milwaukee Brewers), 7:05 p.m. at Coolray Field. The Stripers will transform into the Atlanta Black Crackers, paying tribute to the legendary Negro League team. The first 500 fans will receive an Atlanta Black Crackers "Shirsey" courtesy of Coolray Heating & Cooling for T-Shirt Tuesday (size XL only). Radio Broadcast: 10:50 a.m. on MyCountry993.com.

