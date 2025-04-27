SWB RailRiders Game Notes- April 27, 2025

April 27, 2025 - International League (IL)

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release







Charlotte Knights (11-15) vs. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (12-13)

April 27, 2025 | Game 26 | Home Game 11 | PNC Field | First Pitch 1:05 P.M.

RH Nick Nastrini (0-1, 4.98) vs. RH Jake Woodford (0-1, 4.26)

Nastrini: Pitched 6.0 shutout innings with 6 K & 2 BB in 4/22 ND vs. SWB (5-2 Knights in 11)

Woodford: Allowed 2 R on 5 H with 3 K & 2 BB over 3.1 IP in 4/22 ND vs. CLT (5-2 Knights in 11)

LAST TIME OUT- Moosic, PA (April 26, 2025) -The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders fell to the Charlotte Knights 8-7 on Saturday night at PNC Field. Charlotte overcame a seven-run deficit to win its fourth game of the series heading into Sunday's finale.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre opened the scoring in the bottom of the first, sending all nine batters to the plate off Charlotte starter Trey McGough. Jesús Rodríguez reached safely in his eleventh consecutive game, driving an RBI double into center to plate Ismael Munguia for a 1-0 edge. After T.J. Rumfield and Dominic Smith walked to load the bases, Ronaldo Hernández laced a single to right, scoring two for a three-run advantage. Jake Gatewood followed with a single to clear the bases, putting the RailRiders up five. In the third, Jose Rojas tripled to center and crossed on a Hernández sacrifice fly, extending the RailRiders' lead to six. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre added to the advantage in the fourth when Smith doubled to right, scoring a racing Rodriguez from first for a 7-0 lead.

After four scoreless innings, Charlotte plated a run against RailRiders' starter Erick Leal in the fifth. Corey Julks scored from third on a Zach DeLoach sacrifice fly to break up the shutout. The Knights then put up six runs in the sixth to tie the game. Bryan Ramos, Kyle Teel, and Andre Lipcius each drove in a run to pull Charlotte within three. Julks and DeLoach hit consecutive doubles to even the game at seven.

In the seventh, a wild pitch from RailRiders' reliever Eric Reyzelman scored Tristian Gray from third to give Charlotte the deciding run.

Reyzelman (1-2) took the loss. Dalton Roach (1-0) earned the win and Dan Altavilla shut the door for the save.

MAN UP- Yerry De Los Santos has been appointed as the Yankees' 27th Man for today's doubleheader against the Blue Jays. The right-hander was added to the 40-man roster during the off-season but optioned to the RailRiders at the end of Spring Training. In eight games for Scranton/Wilkes-Barre this year, he is 1-1 with a 1.08 ERA, having allowed one run on five hits over 8.1 innings of work with nine strikeouts and three walks.

STREAKING- Jesus Rodriguez has reached safely in all 11 games he has played for Scranton/Wilkes-Barre since his promotion from Double-A on April 6. The RailRiders backstop holds a .468 on-base percentage so far, with 12 hits and nine walks over his 11 games. The 11-game on-base streak is the longest by any RailRiders so far this season, passing T.J. Rumfield's 10-game run earlier this month.

RUN IT BACK- Today's match-up is a rematch of Tuesday's series opener. Jake Woodford worked 3.1 innings on 66 pitches Tuesday, while Knights starter Nick Nastrini tossed six scoreless. Neither starter factored in the decision. The Knights won game one of the set 5-4 in 11 innings.

ONE LAST TIME- After wrapping up the only series of the season with Charlotte today, Scranton/Wilkes-Barr heads to Syracuse Tuesday for its final 2025 visit to NBT Bank Stadium.

DELAYED DECISION- Friday's game was the first delayed by rain for the RailRiders this year. After a two-hour and 33-minute delay, the game began at 9:08 P.M. and was shortened to seven innings in accordance with Minor League Baseball rules. The longest rain delay last year was one hour and 46 minutes.

OFF THE TOP- Ismael Munguia became the first RailRiders batter to hit a leadoff home run this season. Caleb Durbin launched the last one, September 15 against Lehigh Valley at PNC Field. Munguia's two 2025 home runs have been hit over his last four games.

VIVAS RETURNS- Jorbit Vivas reported to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Thursday and returned to Shelley Duncan's lineup. Vivas was recalled by New York on Monday but did not appear in a game for the Yankees during their series in Cleveland.

MOVING- Max Burt was transferred to Somerset on Friday. The infielder has appeared in four games for the RailRiders this season over two stints on the roster, batting .250 with a triple and two runs batted in.

SCINTILLATING START- Allan Winans struck out ten of the first 11 batters he faced Wednesday night. According to Elias Sports Bureau, this is a feat that hasn't been completed in MLB since at least 1961. Winans opened with six consecutive strikeouts and recorded 17 swings and misses, tied for the most in Triple-A baseball last night. All 10 of his Ks went down swinging.

MORE STRIKEOUT STUFF- With 10 strikeouts Wednesday, Allan Winans became the first player to reach double-digits in Ks since Will Warren struck out 11 IronPigs on July 6, 2024. So far this series, RailRiders pitchers have struck out 28 batters. The team high for any set this season was 55 over six days in Syracuse.

AROUND THE ORGANIZATION- New York's game against Toronto on Saturday was postponed due to rain. The Yankees and Blue Jays will play two games today... Somerset edged Hartford 4-3. Cole Gabrielson, Dylan Jasso and MLB rehabber DJ LeMahieu drove in the runs for the Patriots... Hudson Valley hammered Asheville 15-0. Jackson Castillo hit a grand slam and drove in six... Tampa dropped a 5-1 final to Dunedin. Austin Green drove in the lone Tarpons run Saturday.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from April 27, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.