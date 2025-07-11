Indians Fall to Stripers in 10 Innings

July 11, 2025 - International League (IL)

INDIANAPOLIS - The Indianapolis Indians overcame a three-run deficit to knot the game in the ninth inning, but it wasn't enough as a grand slam by Matthew Batten in the top of the 10th gave the Gwinnett Stripers their first win of the six-game series at Victory Field on Friday night, 8-4.

Down 4-2 in the bottom of the ninth, the Indians (11-5, 53-37) utilized an RBI triple by Tsung-Che Cheng and sacrifice fly by Ji Hwan Bae to tie the game before the game-winning 10th. A single and intentional walk loaded the bases with one out before Batten smashed a no-doubt grand slam to left field against Nick Dombkowski (L, 1-4).

Gwinnett (8-8, 37-54) began the scoring on an RBI triple by Cody Milligan in the third inning before Bae scored Simon in the fifth to tie the game at 1-1. A pair of homers by Eddys Leonard and Sandy León in the sixth inning then gave the Stripers a three-run advantage.

Indy began its comeback effort on a Liover Peguero RBI single in the eighth.

Blake Burkhalter took the first five frames for Gwinnett before five bullpen arms finished the win. John Brebbia (W, 1-0) gave up the two game-tying runs before Wander Suero shut down the Indians offense in the bottom of the 10th.

The Indians will look to clinch a victory in the series tomorrow night at 7:05 PM at Victory Field. RHP Drake Fellows (5-2, 5.33) will take the mound for the Indians against RHP Brett Sears (Triple-A debut).







