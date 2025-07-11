Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - July 11 vs. Worcester

July 11, 2025 - International League (IL)

Worcester Red Sox (4-11, 45-44) vs. Rochester Red Wings (6-9, 33-54)

Friday - 6:45 p.m. ET - Innovative Field - Rochester, NY

Radio: Fox Sports 1280/iHeartRadio TV: Bally Sports Live

RHP Cooper Criswell (2-1, 3.20) vs. LHP Andrew Alvarez (0-6, 4.69)

THURSDAY'S ARE FOR THE PLATES: The Rochester Red Wings, playing in their specialty Plates uniforms, picked up their second straight win in their series against the Worcester Red Sox Thursday night, securing the 14-9 victory...C FRANCISCO MEJÍA picked up three hits at the plate, going 3-for-4 with two RBI, three runs scored, and a walk in his second game with Rochester...1B YOHANDY MORALES, 3B JOSÉ TENA, and SS JACKSON CLUFF all logged multi-hit, multi-RBI performances to propel the Plates offense...Rochester returns to action tonight in search of their third consecutive victory, sending southpaw ANDREW ALVAREZ to the mound against WooSox right-hander Cooper Criswell.

SWIPER NO SWIPING: Rochester stole a base for the 17th straight game on Thursday night, tied for the longest streak by any International League team (TOL, 4/18-5/7 this season) since at least 2004...3B JOSÉ TENA swiped his seventh of the season in the first, and LF TREY LIPSCOMB notched his 10th in the second frame...Rochester has stolen 133 bases in 2025 (T-4th in IL), the most by a Red Wings team by July 11 since they began playing at Innovative Field in 1997...they are on pace to swipe nearly 225 bases this season, which would be a franchise record (178 in 1944) and the second-most by any IL team since at least 2004 (SWB, 251 in 2024)...

Since the streak began on 6/20, Rochester leads all Triple-A teams in stolen bases with 41.

Lipscomb has tallied double-digit stolen bases in each of his first four professional seasons.

SECOND INNING'S A CHARM: Rochester batted around in the second inning on Thursday night for the fourth time all season, and first time since 5/30 against Columbus...the Red Wings plated six runs in the frame, totaling five hits (four singles and a double), two walks, and sent 10 men up to bat...this marks the first time since 9/12/2023 vs. Lehigh Valley the Red Wings have scored six or more runs in the second inning.

SCHNELL YEAH!: RF NICK SCHNELL picked up his fifth multi-hit game in the month of July last night, going 2-for-4 with a double, a walk and three runs scored...since joining the Red Wings on 5/24, the lefty leads the team with nine homers, 29 RBI, 16 XBH, a .526 SLG, .857 OPS, and 70 total bases...

Schnell is slashing .288/.395/.548 with a .943 OPS across 21 games at Innovative Field.

TENA-CITY: 3B JOSÉ TENA turned in his fourth multi-hit performance through his first eight games of July Thursday Night, going 2-for-5 with a double and a single, while plating three RBI and adding a stolen base...the effort marks the first time he has knocked in three RBI since 4/19 at Colorado, with Washington...across 14 games at night with Rochester, Tena carries a .321/.424/.482 slash line with six extra-base hits (HR, 3B, 4 2B) and eight RBI...

The Dominican Republic native is now just eight RBI shy of 300 in his Minor League career, and 10 shy of 100 at the Triple-A level.

THE YO-HANDY MAN CAN: 1B YOHANDY MORALES picked up a pair of hits and RBI in last night's win and has now hit safely in four consecutive games and seven of his last eight, going 2-for-4 with a double, a walk, and a run scored...the Nationals No. 12 prospect is hitting .344 (11-for-32) with 10 RBI through his first eight games of July, with a 1.083 OPS...since his Triple-A debut on 5/24, Morales leads all Nationals Minor Leaguers with 11 two-baggers and ranks second with 15 extra-base hits behind NICK SCHNELL (16).

MEJÍA-NINGFUL AT-BATS: Recent signee C FRANCISCO MEÍJA filled up the box score Thursday Night, finishing 3-for-4 with two RBI, three runs scored, and added on a walk...in just his second game with Rochester, the Dominican Republic native was on base four times and went 2-for-2 with runners in scoring position...across 240 games at the Triple-A level dating back to his debut with Columbus (CLE) in 2018, Meíja boasts' a .295 batting average (270-for-916) with 97 extra-base hits (35 HR, 7 3B, 55 2B) and a .835 OPS...among catchers with at least 900 at-bats at the Triple-A level since 2015, Mejía ranks 10th in both OPS and batting average, and 11th with a .485 SLG.

HE'S NOT CLUFFING: SS JACKSON CLUFF went 2-for-3 last night with a two-run blast out to right field that came off the bat at 106.2 MPH...the BYU alum also scored three runs and walked twice, reaching base four times...over his last eight games since 6/29, the shortstop is slashing .409/.536/.818 with a 1.354 OPS, including three home runs, while reaching base safely 15 times...Cluff leads the Red Wings in walks with 30 this season, fifth-most among Nationals Minor Leaguers.

DID SOMEONE SAY DINGER DERBY?: MLB All-Star Weekend is approaching, and three former Red Wings have announced they will be participating in the Home Run Derby...DH BRENT ROOKER (2019), CF BYRON BUXTON (2015-18), and LF JAMES WOOD (2024) will all be making the trip to Atlanta for the Derby on 7/14, and to the All-Star Game the following day...Rooker played 65 games for the Wings, slashing .281/.398/.535, including 30 XBH (16 doubles and 14 home runs) and 47 RBI...Buxton spent parts of four seasons in Rochester, playing exactly 100 games with the ballclub, batting .310 with 122 hits, putting up a .901 OPS...the most recent Red Wing, James Wood, left his mark in Triple-A slashing .353/.463/.595 with a 1.058 OPS, also tallying 26 XBH and 37 RBI in just 52 games played...

Wood's .353 batting average in 2024 is the highest by any Red Wing (min. 50 G, 100 AB) since Royle Stillman hit .354 in 1973.

This is the third time multiple Red Wings have participated in the Derby since it was established in 1985 (Cal Ripken Jr. & Eddie Murray in '85, Brian Dozier & Justin Morneau in '14)...Ripken Jr. (1991), and Morneau (2008) are the only two former Red Wings to be crowned champions.







