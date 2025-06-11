Gilbert Homers But Mets Fall to RailRiders, 7-5, on Wednesday Night
June 11, 2025 - International League (IL)
Syracuse Mets News Release
Moosic, PA - Despite a couple of home runs, the Syracuse Mets didn't muster up enough runs to beat the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders in a 7-5 loss on Wednesday night at PNC Field.
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (31-31) jumped out to an early lead in the bottom of the second inning. Jose Rojas homered, and Andrew Velazquez hit an RBI single, putting the RailRiders ahead, 2-0. Both runs came with two outs.
Syracuse (29-36) responded in the top of the third with a two-out rally. Travis Jankowski singled, and Drew Gilbert smashed a game-tying, two-run homer that made it 2-2.
The tie didn't remain for long. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre put up four runs to snatch the lead in the bottom of the third. T.J. Rumfield hit a three-run home run and Brennen Davis had a solo shot, putting the RailRaiders in front, 6-2.
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre added another run in the bottom of the fourth - a solo home run by Jorbit Vivas, giving the RailRiders a 7-2 lead.
The Mets offense went cold from the fourth through the seventh but came back to life in the top of the eighth inning. David Villar led off with a solo homer, his third with Syracuse, making it a 7-3 ballgame.
The rest of the lineup caught up in the ninth, igniting a rally at the start of the inning. Luis De Los Santos singled, and Chris Williams doubled to put two on base with nobody out. Travis Jankowski grounded out and scored De Los Santos, cutting the deficit to three, 7-4. Then with Williams at third, Scranton/Wilkes-Barre reliever Geoff Hartlieb fired a wild pitch past his catcher Jesús Rodríguez, scoring Williams and making it 7-5. After Gilbert flied out for the second out of the inning, Villar was hit by a pitch, bringing the potential game-tying run to the plate. The rally was halted two runs short when Singleton grounded out to the pitcher, ending the game.
Syracuse continues its six-game series with Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Thursday night with game three. Right-hander Brandon Sproat is scheduled to pitch for the Mets opposite righty Cam Schlitter for the RailRiders. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.
Images from this story
|
Drew Gilbert of the Syracuse Mets trots around the bases
(Kylie Richelle)
