Syracuse Comeback Falls Short in 8-6 Loss to Buffalo in Ten Innings on Sunday Afternoon

June 8, 2025 - International League (IL)

Syracuse Mets News Release









Syracuse Mets pitcher Nolan McLean

Syracuse, NY - Even with a valiant comeback, the Syracuse Mets fell to the Buffalo Bisons, 8-6, in ten innings on Sunday afternoon at NBT Bank Stadium. Nolan McLean came out of the bullpen to pitch five and one-third innings of one run-baseball in the game.

In Frankie Montas's second rehab start, Buffalo (26-35) hit him hard once again. In the top of the second inning, RJ Schreck hit a solo home run, giving the Bisons a 1-0 lead.

The Bisons lineup stayed hot in the third inning when Yohendrick Piñango hit a two-run homer that put Buffalo in front, 3-0.

In the sixth, Will Robertson hit a solo home run, his fifth of the series, extending the Bisons lead to 4-0.

Buffalo hit 17 home runs in six games against Syracuse during this series.

The Mets offense was silent until the seventh when Luke Ritter led off with a blast that made it a 4-1 game. Later on, Luis De Los Santos reached on an error and moved to third on a single by Yonny Hernandez. On a failed pickoff attempt at first, a throwing error allowed De Los Santos to score and cut the deficit to two, 4-2.

Syracuse (29-34) kept on climbing back in the eighth inning when Joey Meneses smacked a solo home run to make it 4-3.

The momentum kept on rolling for the Mets through the bottom of the ninth inning. Donovan Walton and Jakson Reetz were hit by pitches to put runners at first and second. With Walton in scoring position, Hernandez ripped an RBI single and tied the game, 4-4. The Mets did leave the winning run in scoring position though with back-to-back strikeouts to send the game to the tenth.

In the top of the tenth inning, Buffalo tacked on four runs to go up 8-4. The Mets got the first two outs quickly, but a two-out bloop single to right field and a three-run home run gave the Bisons the advantage.

The Syracuse offense continued to hit well in the bottom of the tenth, scoring two runs on RBI singles by Meneses and Walton. Although the Mets cut it to 8-6, Syracuse's comeback fell just short, leaving the tying run at first base and the winning run at the plate.

Syracuse starts a six-game series with Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Tuesday night. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.

