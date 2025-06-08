Syracuse Comeback Falls Short in 8-6 Loss to Buffalo in Ten Innings on Sunday Afternoon
June 8, 2025 - International League (IL)
Syracuse Mets News Release
Syracuse, NY - Even with a valiant comeback, the Syracuse Mets fell to the Buffalo Bisons, 8-6, in ten innings on Sunday afternoon at NBT Bank Stadium. Nolan McLean came out of the bullpen to pitch five and one-third innings of one run-baseball in the game.
In Frankie Montas's second rehab start, Buffalo (26-35) hit him hard once again. In the top of the second inning, RJ Schreck hit a solo home run, giving the Bisons a 1-0 lead.
The Bisons lineup stayed hot in the third inning when Yohendrick Piñango hit a two-run homer that put Buffalo in front, 3-0.
In the sixth, Will Robertson hit a solo home run, his fifth of the series, extending the Bisons lead to 4-0.
Buffalo hit 17 home runs in six games against Syracuse during this series.
The Mets offense was silent until the seventh when Luke Ritter led off with a blast that made it a 4-1 game. Later on, Luis De Los Santos reached on an error and moved to third on a single by Yonny Hernandez. On a failed pickoff attempt at first, a throwing error allowed De Los Santos to score and cut the deficit to two, 4-2.
Syracuse (29-34) kept on climbing back in the eighth inning when Joey Meneses smacked a solo home run to make it 4-3.
The momentum kept on rolling for the Mets through the bottom of the ninth inning. Donovan Walton and Jakson Reetz were hit by pitches to put runners at first and second. With Walton in scoring position, Hernandez ripped an RBI single and tied the game, 4-4. The Mets did leave the winning run in scoring position though with back-to-back strikeouts to send the game to the tenth.
In the top of the tenth inning, Buffalo tacked on four runs to go up 8-4. The Mets got the first two outs quickly, but a two-out bloop single to right field and a three-run home run gave the Bisons the advantage.
The Syracuse offense continued to hit well in the bottom of the tenth, scoring two runs on RBI singles by Meneses and Walton. Although the Mets cut it to 8-6, Syracuse's comeback fell just short, leaving the tying run at first base and the winning run at the plate.
Syracuse starts a six-game series with Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Tuesday night. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.
Images from this story
|
Syracuse Mets pitcher Nolan McLean
(Kylie Richelle)
International League Stories from June 8, 2025
- I-Cubs Claim Series against Omaha with 7-3 Win - Iowa Cubs
- Palmegiani Home Run Propels Bisons to Series Win in Syracuse - Buffalo Bisons
- Jacksonville Splits Series with Durham - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Simpson Goes Five-For-Five, Williams Drives in Seven in Bulls' 10-2 Win over 'Shrimp - Durham Bulls
- Sounds End Series with 10-4 Win, Take Five of Six Games against Stripers - Nashville Sounds
- RailRiders Start Strong to Win Series at St. Paul - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Julien's Four-Hit Day, Late Comeback Not Enough in 7-2 Loss to RailRiders - St. Paul Saints
- Leon and Fletcher Both Homer, But Stripers Routed 10-4 in Nashville - Gwinnett Stripers
- Harrington Shines as Indy Secures Series Split - Indianapolis Indians
- Memphis Drops Series Finale to Indianapolis for Series Split - Memphis Redbirds
- Mud Hens Out-Slug Clippers 11-9 - Toledo Mud Hens
- ClipShow Drops Finale against Toledo - Columbus Clippers
- Worcester Wins Seventh Straight, Sweeps Rochester with 5-4 Win - Worcester Red Sox
- IronPigs Nearly Rally from 10-Run Deficit But Fall Short in Finale to Knights - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Bats Split Sunday Doubleheader, Drop Series with Tides - Louisville Bats
- Syracuse Comeback Falls Short in 8-6 Loss to Buffalo in Ten Innings on Sunday Afternoon - Syracuse Mets
- Norfolk Throws Seven-Inning Combined No-Hitter To Win Series - Norfolk Tides
- Worcester Storms Back, Completes Series Sweep of Wings - Rochester Red Wings
- June 8 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs at Omaha Storm Chasers - Iowa Cubs
- Nashville Sounds Set to Honor Five-Millionth Fan at First Horizon Park - Nashville Sounds
- SWB RailRiders Game Notes- June 8, 2025 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- The Kid from Spring Keeps Swinging: Jack Rogers' Quest for the Majors - Louisville Bats
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Syracuse Mets Stories
- Syracuse Comeback Falls Short in 8-6 Loss to Buffalo in Ten Innings on Sunday Afternoon
- Villar Homers Twice But Mets Lose to Bisons, 7-5, on Saturday Night
- Mets Fall to Bisons, 9-1, on Thursday Night
- Mets Offense Leads Way to 7-6 Win over Bisons on Wednesday Night
- Frankie Montas Makes MLB Rehab Start for Syracuse But Mets Fall to Bisons, 8-5, on Tuesday Night