Sounds End Series with 10-4 Win, Take Five of Six Games against Stripers

June 8, 2025 - International League (IL)

Nashville Sounds News Release







NASHVILLE- Nashville ended their series against the Gwinnett Stripers with a 10-4 win to take five of the six games in the series. It's the first five-win series of the year for the Sounds who move to 4.5 GB behind Lehigh Valley as the first half of the International League season begins to wind down. The two teams combined to use 15 pitchers in the series finale.

Nashville jumped out to a six-run lead in the bottom of the first inning against Hurston Waldrep who failed to make it out of the opening frame with all six runs being earned on just two hits but he did walk four, including back-to-back bases-loaded walks to score the first two runs of the game. Freddy Zamora made it 4-0 with a two-RBI double. Adam Hall and Raynel Delgado finished the inning with the other two RBI for Nashville.

The Sounds were held quiet again until producing another crooked inning in the seventh with four runs. Anthony Seiger doubled home Delgado ahead of scoring himself on Bobby Dalbec's lone hit and RBI of the game. Ernesto Martinez Jr. put the 10th and final run of the game on the board for the Sounds with a towering two-run home run.

Garrett Stallings started the Sounds bullpen day with three innings and one run allowed on a hit. Elvin Rodriguez earned his first win of the year with Nashville after working a scoreless inning as the first reliever used. Tyer Jay made his first appearance of the week and tossed a scoreless inning himself. Craig Yoho worked in back-to-back days and once again spun a scoreless inning with a pair of strikeouts. Blake Holub was the final man out of the bullpen for Nashville and worked a three-up, three-down top of the ninth with a pair of strikeouts.

Nashville will next head to Norfolk, Virginia to begin a six-game series against the Tides (Triple-A, Baltimore) on Tuesday, June 10th. Following that series, the Sounds will return home for the final series of the first half of the International League season when the Iowa Cubs visit Hit City.

POSTGAME NOTES:

JUST BEING ERNEST(O): Ernesto Martinez Jr. crushed his first home run since May 24th at First Horizon Park against the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders. The Brewers' newest member of the top 30 prospects got off to a hot start with three home runs in his first 18 games of the season but has cooled off a bit after being limited to 17 games since April 22nd. After hitting .303 through his first 18 games, Martinez Jr. has hit .200 over his last 17 after dealing with a couple of injuries that have kept him out of the lineup for a couple stretches. His power is still there as shown by his towering home run that came off the bat at 110 MPH on Sunday afternoon. His five home runs this year are the fourth-most among active Sounds players. Bobby Dalbec has six total in Triple-A this year, with four of those coming when he was with Triple-A Charlotte.

STILL STREKIN' SEIGS: Anthony Seigler extended his on-base streak to 31 games after being hit by a pitch in his first at-bat of the game. He ended the day 1-for-3 with a double, RBI, and two runs scored. His 31 game on-base streak is tied for the longest active streak in the minors this year and tied for the eighth-longest overall in the minors in 2025. He is tied for the third-longest streak overall by an International League player and it is currently eight games longer than the next closest streak in the International League (Tyler Callihan, LOU). The next closest Nashville player currently is Adam Hall (12 G) who also extended his streak by a game after going 1-for-4 on Sunday. Since starting his streak on April 25, Seigler continues to lead all minor leaguers in AVG (.398), OBP (.519), OPS (1.119), and ranks fourth in SLG (.680).

TAKE QUERO: Jeferson Quero collected his first multi-hit game in Triple-A, finishing the day 2-for-4 with a run scored. Seeing his first Triple-A action since the opening game of the 2024 season, the Brewers' no. 2-rated prospect played in four games this week and reached base safely in all four. He hit .286 (4-for-14) with a RBI, two walks, two runs, and two strikeouts. He was the only Sounds player to have a multi-hit game in the series finale. Since starting his rehab in the Arizona Complex League, Quero is hitting .347 (17-for-49) with five home runs, three doubles, 14 RBI, and 12 runs scored. He continues to show off his keen eye at the plate, drawing nine walks to just seven strikeouts through his first 15 games this season.

HIGH FIVE: The 5-1 series win was the first of the season for Nashville who last took five-of-six games in a series July 9-14, 2024, against the Iowa Cubs. The Sounds are now 6-1 since the calendar turned to June. The six wins are the second-most in the International League so far this month behind only Triple-A Worcester who is riding a seven-game winning streak after Sunday.







