SWB RailRiders Game Notes- June 8, 2025

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (28-31) at St. Paul Saints (30-29)

June 8, 2025 | Game 60 | Road Game 32 | CHS Field | First Pitch 3:07 P.M. Eastern

RH JT Brubaker (0-0, 15.00) vs. RH Randy Dobnak (0-1, 5.20)

Brubaker: Surrendered 5 R on 4 H over 3.0 IP in 6/03 ND with 2 K & 2 BB (8-5 RailRiders)

Dobnak: Allowed 1 R on 5 H over 4.0 IP in 6/04 ND with 1 K & 1 BB (7-5 Saints)

LAST TIME OUT- ST. PAUL, MN (June 7, 2025) - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders lost 4-1 to the St. Paul Saints at CHS Field on Saturday night. The Saints plated one run in each inning between the fifth and eighth to secure the win.

Starters Darren McCaughan and Cam Schlittler matched zeros over the first four innings. The RailRiders scattered three hits and two walks against McCaughan. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre loaded the bases in the third but could not open the scoring. Schlittler, making his first 2025 start for the RailRiders, struck out seven through his first four frames.

St. Paul took a 1-0 lead in the fifth when Maddux Houghton hit a solo home run off Schlittler. The Saints added a run against Sean Boyle in the bottom of the sixth. Jose Miranda singled and advanced to second on a throwing error. With two down, Edouard Julien singled in Miranda to extend the lead.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre cut the deficit in half in the top of the seventh. Jose Rojas doubled and scored on a two-out single from Jesus Rodriguez. St. Paul answered with a run in the bottom of the seventh and added an insurance tally against Boyle in the eighth.

Schlittler (0-1) took the loss. McCaughan (4-1) garnered the win and Richard Lovelady earned his fifth save.

PIG EYE GOODBYE- Scranton/Wilkes-Barre wraps its only 2025 series against St. Paul this afternoon. The RailRiders need a victory to secure their first series win in nearly a month, having won three of five against Rochester between May 7 and May 11 at PNC Field.

SOMETHING BRU-ING- JT Brubaker makes his second rehab start of the week and fifth overall when he takes the mound today in St. Paul. The 31-year-old was placed on the Yankees Injured List in March and transferred to the 60-Day IL on April 1. Over four starts, including Tuesday's series opener, Brubaker has allowed seven runs, six earned, on seven hits over 12.2 innings with eight strikeouts and five walks. Five of the seven runs were tallied by the Saints in Tuesday's game.

SAFE AND OUT- The RailRiders are seven for seven in stolen base attempts this week but have also been picked off three times.

TAKE TWO- Cam Schlittler's second RailRiders appearance was vastly different from his first. The right-hander made his Triple-A debut last season, surrendering five runs, four of which were earned, on four walks, three hit batters and one hit in a June 23, 2024, start against Buffalo at PNC Field. On Saturday, Schlittler struck out eight over five innings, allowing just two hits and three walks.

MARVELOUS- Scranton/Wilkes-Barre is 7-0 this season when Allan Winans starts. The right-hander lowered his ERA to 0.23 with 5.2 shutout innings Friday.

DE LA CRUZIN'- Bryan De La Cruz is hitting .253 since joining the RailRiders on May 2. On Friday, the outfielder launched his fourth home run in 25 games played for Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. Over 11 games for Gwinnett, De La Cruz batted .200 with an on-base percentage of .256. His OBP since joining the Yankees Minor League system is .327.

STREAKING- Jorbit Vivas rides a seven-game hitting streak and a 10-game on-base streak into play today; the longest current hitting and on-base streaks by any RailRider.

K DAY- Scranton/Wilkes-Barre pitchers recorded a season-best 15 strikeouts on Thursday night. Erick Leal struck out five over 4.1 innings, Scott Effross K'd four in an inning and two-thirds, Geoff Hartlieb got three on strikes over two innings and Jayvien Sandridge struck out three in the ninth. The previous season-best was 14, accomplished three different times.

POWER SURGE- Braden Shewmake homered in consecutive games for the second time this season, exactly two months to the days

since he accomplished the feat at Syracuse. The infielder hit home runs in back-to-back games on Tuesday and Wednesday. He also homered in consecutive games on April 3 and 4 at NBT Bank Stadium.

MEET THE METS... AGAIN- Scranton/Wilkes-Barre returns to PNC Field on Tuesday to host the Syracuse Mets for the first time in 2025. The RailRiders and Mets have already played 12 times against each other this season, all of which have taken place at NBT Bank Stadium. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre leads the season series 8-4.

AROUND THE ORGANIZATION- New York lost 10-7 to Boston on Saturday. Ryan Yarbrough surrendered eight runs on nine hits over four innings. The Yankees rallied within one in the bottom of the eighth, but the Sox added two in the ninth to seal the game... Somerset lost 5-2 at Binghamton. Roc Riggio provided the offense with a two-run homer... Hudson Valley dropped a 3-2 game in 10 innings at Aberdeen. Elmer Rodriguez-Cruz struck out nine over seven scoreless innings, but the 'Gades lost on a bases loaded hit batter and a walk-off wild pitch in the tenth... Tampa beat Jupiter 7-3 for their fifth straight win. Marshall Toole hit his second home run of the season in the win.







