RailRiders Down Saints, 5-1

June 6, 2025 - International League (IL)

ST. PAUL, MN - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders beat the St. Paul Saints 5-1 on Friday evening at CHS Field. Allan Winans pitched 5.2 scoreless frames and seven players collected at least one hit as the RailRiders guaranteed at least a series split with two games left to go in the set.

Bryan De La Cruz staked the RailRiders to a 1-0 lead in the top of the second. The right fielder hit a 2-0 offering from Andrew Morris out to center for his fourth home run since joining Scranton/Wilkes-Barre in early May.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre added a run in the fifth when Morris balked in Ismael Munguia for a 2-0 advantage.

Winans was sharp, working into the sixth inning with six strikeouts. After allowing a single and a double to start the frame, the right-hander induced a pop out and struck out DaShawn Keirsey, Jr. Leonardo Pestana took over for Winans and struck out Carson McCusker to end the threat with the tying run in scoring position.

After a shutdown seventh by Pestana and a scoreless eighth by Clayton Beeter, the RailRiders added three insurance runs in the top of the ninth. Braden Shewmake singled in Alex Jackson and Munguia knocked a two-run double to extend the lead to 5-0.

McCusker's solo home run off Eric Reyzelman to lead off the bottom of the ninth broke up the shutout bid. With two on and one away, Colten Brewer relieved Reyzelman and coaxed a 5-4-3 double play to end the game.

Winans (5-0) earned the win, and Brewer notched his fourth save of the season. Morris (2-3) took the loss for the Saints.

Yankees #10 prospect Cam Schlitter was promoted from Somerset on Tuesday and makes his first 2025 start for Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Saturday night. Darren McCaughan gets the ball for St. Paul. First pitch is slated for 7:37 P.M. EDT. The RailRiders return home on Tuesday, June 10, to host the Syracuse Mets. Tickets and promotional information are available at www.swbrailriders.com.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders Record:

