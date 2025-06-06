Billy Cook Goes 3-For-4 as Indians Drop Fourth Game of Series, 4-1

June 6, 2025 - International League (IL)

Indianapolis Indians News Release







MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Memphis Redbirds utilized a four-run fourth inning to defeat the Indianapolis Indians, 4-1, on Friday night at AutoZone Park.

Facing a 1-0 deficit after Billy Cook scored on an error in the top of the second inning, the Redbirds (33-26) got on the board courtesy of a Gavin Collins RBI single as the third batter in the fourth inning. A one-out RBI double and subsequent two-run single against Hunter Barco (L, 0-1) then closed the game's scoring.

The Indians (33-26) bullpen took over in the fifth, with Burch Smith, Hunter Stratton and Peter Strzelecki fanning six over 4.0 shutout innings. Memphis starter Quinn Mathews (W, 1-2) struck out six over 5.0 innings to earn the decision.

Cook led the Indians offense, going 3-for-4 and accounting for the team's lone extra-base hit with his second-inning double.

The Indians and Redbirds continue their series on Saturday at 7:35 PM ET. RHP Curtis Taylor (3-1, 3.47) will take the mound for Memphis while Indianapolis has yet to name a starter.







International League Stories from June 6, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.