Billy Cook Goes 3-For-4 as Indians Drop Fourth Game of Series, 4-1
June 6, 2025 - International League (IL)
Indianapolis Indians News Release
MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Memphis Redbirds utilized a four-run fourth inning to defeat the Indianapolis Indians, 4-1, on Friday night at AutoZone Park.
Facing a 1-0 deficit after Billy Cook scored on an error in the top of the second inning, the Redbirds (33-26) got on the board courtesy of a Gavin Collins RBI single as the third batter in the fourth inning. A one-out RBI double and subsequent two-run single against Hunter Barco (L, 0-1) then closed the game's scoring.
The Indians (33-26) bullpen took over in the fifth, with Burch Smith, Hunter Stratton and Peter Strzelecki fanning six over 4.0 shutout innings. Memphis starter Quinn Mathews (W, 1-2) struck out six over 5.0 innings to earn the decision.
Cook led the Indians offense, going 3-for-4 and accounting for the team's lone extra-base hit with his second-inning double.
The Indians and Redbirds continue their series on Saturday at 7:35 PM ET. RHP Curtis Taylor (3-1, 3.47) will take the mound for Memphis while Indianapolis has yet to name a starter.
