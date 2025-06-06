June 6 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs at Omaha Storm Chasers

June 6, 2025 - International League (IL)

IOWA CUBS (31-26) at OMAHA STORM CHASERS (23-35)

Friday, June 5 - 5:05 PM CT - Werner Park - Papillion, NE

Game One: RHP Jake Woodford (2-2, 4.54) vs. RHP Chandler Champlain (1-2, 9.06)

Game Two: RHP Tommy Romero (0-0, 3.21) vs. RHP Ethan Bosacker (0-1, 5.63)

TONIGHT'S GAME: The Iowa Cubs play the fourth and fifth games of a seven-game series tonight...right-hander Jake Woodford is scheduled to make his first start for Iowa vs. right-hander Chandler Champlain for Omaha...right-hander Tommy Romero is scheduled to start game two vs. Ethan Bosacker.

ANOTHER ONE: The Iowa Cubs won their third straight game over Omaha last night by a 8-5 score... Jonathon Long led the Iowa offense with three hits and two RBI... Carlos Pérez hit his second grand slam of the season... Will Sanders won his second straight start after tossing 6.0 innings and allowing three earned runs... Luke Little worked 1.1 scoreless frames to earn the save.

ONE-HITTER: In game one Wednesday, Connor Noland (6.0 IP) and Michael Fulmer (1.0 IP) combined to throw a one-hitter...it marked the first one-hitter thrown by the I-Cubs since May 20, 2023 at Indianapolis in which Hayden Wesneski (5.0 IP) and Chris Clarke (2.0 IP) combined for the feat.

HEY, IT'S FRANKLIN: Since May 11, Cubs No. 25 prospect Christian Franklin is batting .349 (22-for-63) with nine extra-base hits, seven RBI and 20 walks...he entered the May 11 game batting .204 and enters play today with a .246 batting average...he tallied a career-high five RBI on May 22 at Columbus which is tied for the second-most RBI in a game this season by an I-Cub following Jonathon Long on May 14 vs. St. Paul (6)...his 38 walks also rank tied for fourth in the International League this season.

NO RUN ZONE: Iowa's pitching staff tallied back-to-back shutouts in the doubleheader Wednesday...marked the first time the I-Cubs have issued back-to-back shutouts since July 23-24, 2022 at Omaha.

STORM CHASIN': Iowa and Omaha are set to face each other 21 times during the 2025 season...Iowa went 9-12 vs. the Storm Chasers last year...during the 2025 campaign, the teams have split the two games they have played on March 28-29.

GO LONG: Jonathon Long hit two home runs Friday last night, becoming the fifth Iowa Cub with a multi-homer game this season, joining Matt Shaw (2), Moises Ballesteros (2), Chase Strumpf (2) and Kevin Alcántara ...it marked the second multi-homer game of his career with the other coming on July 23, 2024 vs. Birmingham with Double-A Knoxville...Long ranks among International League leaders in batting average (2nd, .357), hits (2nd, 71), total bases (3rd, 112), OPS (3rd, .995)RBI (T-3rd, 43), OBP (5th, .432), slugging percentage (5th, .563), and runs (T-6th, 36).

GRAND SALAMI: Carlos Pérez hit his second grand slam of the season last night, with the first coming on April 8 at Toledo...Pérez is the first I-Cub to have at least two grand slams in a season since Owen Caissie on June 4, 2024 vs. Toledo and Sept. 6, 2024 at St. Paul.

OUCH!: Iowa's pitching staff issued four hit-by-pitches in Saturday night's game as Frankie Scalzo Jr. beaned a batter and Ethan Roberts hit three guys...the four hit batters is tied for the most by an International League team this season and the most by the I-Cubs since they hit five on Aug. 7, 2021.

LET'S PLAY TWO: Iowa swept Omaha in the doubleheader on Wednesday and will play another twin bill tonight...the I-Cubs have gone 8-4 in doubleheaders this season and Wednesday marked their third doubleheader sweep of the season following April 12 at Toledo and May 15 vs. St. Paul...in addition, it was the first doubleheader sweep of the season for Iowa in which neither game went to extra innings.

WELCOME, JAKE: Jake Woodford is slated to start game one of tonight's doubleheader after joining Iowa's roster prior to last night's game...he went 2-2 with a 4.54 ERA (20 ER in 39.2 IP) and 39 strikeouts in 10 outings (seven starts) with Triple-A Wilkes-Barre/Scranton...he has pitched parts of five seasons in the big leagues and has gone 10-13 with a 4.88 ERA (119 ER in 219.2 IP)...he went 4-0 with a 2.23 ERA (12 ER in 48.1 IP) with St. Louis in 2022.







