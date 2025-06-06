Memphis Drops Rain-Delayed Game Three to Indianapolis

June 6, 2025 - International League (IL)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - After a one-hour rain delay, the Memphis Redbirds lost game three of a six-game series against the Indianapolis Indians (Triple-A, Pittsburgh Pirates) by a 10-9 final score on Thursday night at AutoZone Park.

Following a third-inning rain delay, Memphis scored six unanswered runs to take a 9-6 lead after the fifth inning. Indianapolis took the lead with a three-run eighth inning. Thursday marked the second time in 2025 that Memphis lost a game when leading after the seventh inning.

Center fielder Nathan Church tallied a 3-for-5 game and scored twice, the first hits and runs scored of his Triple-A career. The left-handed hitter was named Double-A Texas League Player of the Month on Thursday morning for his work with Springfield in May.

Starting pitcher Drew Rom allowed six runs on six hits, walked one and struck out three in 2.2 innings pitched. Ryan Shreve, who entered following the rain delay, did not allow a run on one hit in 2.1 innings pitched. The right-handed pitcher struck out three and walked one.

