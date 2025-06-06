Bulls Return Home for Six-Game Homestand Versus Charlotte Knights

Two fireworks shows, The Nine, Outdoors Night with post-game camp out, Father's Day, and debuts of Tendies and Tallboys Tuesday and Whiskers Wednesday highlight six-game series versus in-state rival

DURHAM, NC - The Durham Bulls return to the DBAP for a six-game homestand on Tuesday, June 10 versus the Charlotte Knights, the Triple-A affiliate of the Chicago White Sox.

Tuesday, June 10 vs Charlotte

First Pitch: 6:35pm

Gates Open: 5:30pm

Game Sponsor: Hitachi Energy

Tendies and Tallboys Tuesday: Enjoy chicken tenders for just $2 each, or three for $5, or even a helmet of ten for $15. And did we mention $5 Miller Lite, Bud, Bud Light, and Michelob Ultra canned tallboy beers?

Wednesday, June 11 vs Charlotte

First Pitch: 6:35pm

Gates Open: 5:30pm

Whiskers Wednesday: Cats are welcome to join their owners for a purr-fect evening at the DBAP. Cats must be leashed or in a carrier at all times and remain in designated areas of the ballpark. Click here for more information and to get tickets.

 Thursday, June 12 vs Charlotte

First Pitch: 6:35pm

Gates Open: 5:30pm

Dollar Dog Thursday: Fans can once again enjoy $1 Sahlen's hot dogs at every Thursday night home game in 2025.

The Nine: African-American Heritage Night: The Bulls pay tribute to the Bull City's Negro League teams by playing as the Durham Black Sox as part of MiLB's The Nine initiative.

Friday, June 13 vs Charlotte

First Pitch: 6:35pm

Gates Open: 5:30pm

Friday Night Fireworks presented by bioMérieux: Friday Night Fireworks presented by bioMérieux will take place after the conclusion of the game!

Malmo Oat Milkers Night presented by Oatly: Did Someone Say Dynasty? Your other home team is back from their astonishingly successful first season to make even more history in what could be this year's most unforgettable game, including fun like VIP seats, a crazy first pitch, Oat Milker Fan Trivia, the chance to sign an Oat Milkers contract and more!

Saturday, June 14 vs Charlotte

First Pitch: 6:35pm

Gates Open: 5:30pm

Saturday Night Fireworks presented by Window World: Stick around after the game for Saturday night fireworks presented by Window World!

Outdoors Night with Post-Game Campout: Join us for the first of two Outdoors Nights at the DBAP presented by Mossy Oak, featuring a post-game camp out! Bulls players and coaches will also sport a special edition Mossy Oak Break-Up Eclipse cam jersey, featuring the Rays Starburst logo on the sleeve. For more info on post-game camp out packages, please click here.

Champ The Bat Dog presented by Dr. Judy Morgan's Naturally Healthy Pets: See Ripken the Bat Dog's brother Champ make fetch happen by grabbing Bulls players' bats on the field during the game.

Sunday, June 15 vs Charlotte

First Pitch: 5:05pm

Gates Open: 3:00pm

Game Sponsor: Topgolf

Father's Day Pre-Game Catch: Wanna have a catch? Gates will open one hour early, with fans able to play catch in the outfield prior to that day's game until 4:00pm. Fans must pre-register in order to participate and can fill out that form.

Kids Run The Bases presented by Nature's Twist: Kids 12 and under get to run the same bases as Bulls players after the game thanks to Nature's Twist.

Blue Monster Appearance: Wool E. Bull's frenemy the Blue Monster is scheduled to be in attendance at the DBAP.

Tickets for all 2025 Durham Bulls home games are available, and can be purchased at DurhamBulls.com, or by calling 919.956.BULL.







