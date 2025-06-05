Jumbo Shrimp Best Bulls 6-2

June 5, 2025 - International League (IL)

JACKSONVILLE, FL - Brian Navarreto hit a two-run homer in the sixth inning to lead Jacksonville past Durham 6-2 on Thursday night at VyStar Ballpark.

The game started 47 minutes late due to a threat of rain, but when it began, both starters took over.

Joe Rock threw five-plus innings, permitting just one unearned run until a run was charged against him after he departed in the sixth. Adam Mazur (W, 3-4) whiffed eight over six innings, yielding just a two-run homer to Tanner Murray in the sixth.

The Jumbo Shrimp (36-24) scored in the first on a sacrifice fly by Andrew Pintar and maintained that lead until the sixth when Murray drilled his seventh homer of the year out to left field to put Durham (33-27) up 2-1.

However, Jacksonville scored three times in the last of the sixth and tacked on a run in both the seventh and eighth to salt away its second straight win in the series.

Rock worked five-plus, yielding two runs (one earned) with five walks and four strikeouts.

How It Happened: The first inning run permitted by the Bulls could squarely be put in the bizarre column. Rock fanned Jakob Marsee on the game's first three pitches, then appeared to get the second out of the inning on a routine flyball to right-centerfield. However, as Brock Jones made the catch, he attempted to flip the ball from his glove to his throwing hand after securing the catch. But the ball glanced off his hand and fell to the ground and first base umpire Ty Krauss indicated that the catch was not completed and Matt Mervis reached on the error. Rock hit Joe Mack with the next pitch, then gave up a single to center on the next pitch to Graham Pauley. Andrew Pintar followed with a sac fly to bring home the run.

Rortvedt's Debut: After hitting .095 across the first two months of the season with Tampa Bay, catcher Ben Rortvedt made his debut for the Bulls as DH. Rortvedt singled twice and doubled, going 3-4 in his first game after being outrighted off the roster.

Gervase Run Ends: Paul Gervase, who was named Rays' minor league pitcher of the month for May, served up a two-run homer to Brian Navarreto in the sixth inning. Those were the first runs Gervase allowed since April 29th when Jacksonville's Joe Mack hit a two-run homer in Durham. Gervase threw 13 1/3 scoreless innings across the month, fanning 21 hitters, walking two and allowing five hits.

What's Next: Kyle Gibson (0-0, 3.00) is slated to start Friday night's contest against Robinson Pina (4-2, 3.30) at 7:05 PM ET.







