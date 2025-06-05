Mick Abel and Buddy Kennedy Sweep May International League Honors

June 5, 2025 - International League (IL)

Allentown, Pennsylvania - Minor League Baseball™Ã¯Â¸Â (MiLB™Ã¯Â¸Â) announced today that Lehigh Valley IronPigs infielder Buddy Kennedy was named International League May Player of the Month while IronPigs pitcher Mick Abel was named International League May Pitcher of the Month.

The IronPigs currently lead the International League with a record of 42-17 and have a magic number of 11 to clinch the 1st Half title. They tied for the best record in the league in May at 19-8 with the Toledo Mud Hens.

Buddy Kennedy - International League May Player of the Month

Kennedy captures his first MiLB monthly honor and is the second straight IronPig position player to be named Player of the Month (Otto Kemp). Kennedy appeared in 24 games during the month, slashing .358/.426/632 and led the league with 34 hits.

He was second in doubles (eight), RBI (24), and total bases (60), while finishing fourth in slugging percentage (.632) and OPS (1.058) and was fifth in home runs (six) and average (.358). He recorded 12 multi-hit games including five straight games from May 14-18. Kennedy drove in a run in 16 of 24 games including driving in a run in six straight game from May 13-18.

Kennedy ran a 15-game hitting streak from April 30-May 18, and went hitless in just four games during the entire month.

Kennedy's 24 RBI in the month were a new career-high for a single month while the seven homers were one shy of matching his career best mark.

The Millville, NJ native was originally selected by the Arizona Diamondbacks in the 5th round of the 2017 MLB Draft and was acquired via trade by the Phillies last season.

Mick Abel - International League June Pitcher of the Month

Abel becomes the first IronPig pitcher to capture an IL monthly award since Michael Plassmeyer was honored for his performance in August 2022. It is the first monthly honor in Abel's career.

Abel went 3-0 with a 1.19 ERA in four starts as he allowed three earned runs on 14 hits and 13 walks over 22.2 innings. He struck out 31 and held opponents to a .171 average. He held opponents to one earned run over his last 11.2 innings in the Minor Leagues before being promoted back to Philadelphia on June 4.

Abel made his Major League debut during May with the Phillies on May 18. He fired six shutout innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates to earn his first career victory, striking out nine without issuing a walk as he outdueled Paul Skenes. Abel tied the Phillies franchise record for most strikeouts in a debut start with his performance.

Adding in his Major League numbers, Abel went 4-0 in May, working to a 0.94 ERA in 28.2 innings, striking out 40. He held opponents to a .183 batting average and walked just 13. He struck out at least eight hitters in four of five starts during the month. Abel has not allowed more than one earned run in a start since April 17. He has allowed more than three earned runs in a start just once this season (his first start of the year).

Abel was selected in the 1st round, 15th overall, by the Phillies in the 2020 MLB Draft.

The IronPigs return home from a 12-game road trip on Tuesday, June 10th when they host the Worcester Red Sox at Coca-Cola Park. The IronPigs are home at Coca-Cola Park for the final two weeks of the first half from June 10th thru June 22nd.

