Minor League Baseball Announces May Players and Pitchers of the Month

June 5, 2025 - International League (IL) News Release







Minor League Baseball ™ (MiLB™) today announced the Player and Pitcher of the Month Award winners for May in Major League Baseball 's player development system.

International League (Triple-A)

Lehigh Valley IronPigs (Phillies) first baseman/third baseman Buddy Kennedy batted .358/.426/.632 and led the league in hits (34). He was second in doubles (eight), RBI (24), and total bases (60), while finishing fourth in slugging percentage (.632) and OPS (1.058) and was fifth in home runs (six) and average (.358). He recorded 12 multi-hit games including five straight games from May 14-18. Kennedy, 26, was originally selected by Arizona in the fifth round of the 2017 MLB Draft out of Millville High School in Millville, New Jersey.

Lehigh Valley right-hander Mick Abel went 3-0 with a 1.19 ERA in four starts as he allowed three earned runs on 14 hits and 13 walks over 22.2 innings. He struck out 31 and held opponents to a .171 average. He held opponents to one earned run over his last 11.2 innings in the Minor Leagues. He was promoted to Philadelphia for his MLB Debut on May 18 against Pittsburgh and held the Pirates scoreless for 6.0 innings while striking out nine to pick up his first MLB win. Abel, 23, was selected by Philadelphia in the first round (15th overall) of the 2020 MLB Draft out of Jesuit High School in Portland, Oregon.

Pacific Coast League (Triple-A)

Albuquerque Isotopes (Rockies) shortstop Ryan Ritter batted .381/.445/.918 and led Minor League Baseball in total bases (89 - led the Minors by 10), home runs (12), slugging percentage (.918) and OPS (1.363). He led the PCL in hits (37), doubles (10) and RBI (31) and was second in average (.381) and runs (27) and fifth in on-base percentage (.445).

He recorded 13 multi-hit games and ended the month on a 16-game hitting streak, which included a span of 10 multi-hit games in 11 contests. He hit a career-high three home runs on May 25 at Reno and followed that with a two-homer game May 27 against Sugar Land. Ritter, 24, was selected by Colorado in the fourth round of the 2022 MLB Draft out of the University of Kentucky.

Sugar Land Space Cowboys (Astros) right-hander Miguel Ullola was 3-0 with a 1.17 ERA in five starts as he allowed three earned runs on 14 hits and 13 walks over 23.0 innings. He struck out 34 and held opponents to a league best .175 average while posting a league-best 13.3 strikeouts per nine innings. In his first 11.0 innings of the month (over three starts), he allowed two singles and struck out 18. Ullola, 22, was signed by Houston as an international free agent out of Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic, on January 15, 2021.

Eastern League (Double-A)

Portland Sea Dogs (Red Sox) first baseman/third baseman Blaze Jordan batted .390/.490/.671 and led the league in average (.390), hits (32), RBI (24), on-base percentage (.490), slugging percentage (.671) and OPS (1.161). He was second in home runs (six), third in total bases (55) and fourth in runs (18). He recorded 10 multi-hit games. Jordan, 22, was selected by Boston in the third round of the 2020 MLB Draft out of DeSoto Central High School in Southaven, Mississippi.

Binghamton Rumble Ponies (Mets) right-hander Jonah Tong went 3-2 with a 1.35 ERA in five starts as he allowed four earned runs on 11 hits and 13 walks while striking out a league-best 42. His .122 average against led the league, as did his 14.2 strikeouts per nine innings. On May 10 against Reading, he struck out a career-high 13 in 6.2 perfect innings as part of the first perfect game in a full-season league game since 2017. In his two May losses, the Rumble Ponies scored a total of one run, while in his three wins, he allowed one run on five hits while striking out 28 over 18.2 innings. Tong, 21, was selected by New York (NL) in the seventh round of the 2022 MLB Draft out of the Georgia Premier High School in Statesboro, Georgia.

Southern League (Double-A)

Biloxi Shuckers (Brewers) third baseman Brock Wilken batted .237/.368/.570 and led the league in total bases (53), home runs (nine), RBI (20), walks (20) and slugging percentage (.570). He was second in OPS (.938) and runs (17) and reached base safely in 22 of his 27 games. His nine home runs in May were the most in a month in his career. Wilken, 22, was selected by Milwaukee in the first round (18th overall) of the 2023 MLB Draft out of Wake Forest University.

Birmingham Barons (White Sox) left-hander Jake Palisch went 2-1 with a 0.75 ERA in five games (four starts) as he scattered seven hits and six walks over 24.0 innings. He led minor League Baseball in WHIP (0.54), average against (.092) and hits allowed per nine innings (2.63). He began the month by throwing 10.2 innings without allowing a hit (over three starts) and in his final start of the month (May 28 at Knoxville), he set a career-high with seven strikeouts. Of the seven hits he allowed, only two were for extra bases (one double and a solo home run). Palisch, 26, was signed by Chicago (AL) as a free agent out of Texas A&M University on July 31, 2022.

Texas League (Double-A)

Springfield Cardinals outfielder Nathan Church batted .357/.407/.602 and led the league in average (.357), hits (35) and total bases (59). He was second in runs (20), slugging percentage (.602) and OPS (1.009), was third in home runs (six), fifth in RBI (19) and sixth in on-base percentage (.407). He recorded 12 multi-hit games and hit safely in 10 straight games May 14-28. Church, 24, was selected by St. Louis in the 11th round of the 2022 MLB Draft out of the University of California-Irvine.

Midland RockHounds (Athletics) left-hander Gage Jump went 4-0 with a 0.72 ERA in four starts as he allowed two earned runs on 15 hits and five walks over 25.0 innings, while holding opponents to a .176 average. He began the month by allowing just one run in his first 26.0 innings between High-A Lansing (13.0 IP) and Midland (13.0 IP). In his first 25.0 innings at Double-A, he has allowed one extra-base hit, a two-run home run in his 13th inning of work. Jump, 22, was selected by the Athletics in Competitive Balance Round B (73rd overall) of the 2024 MLB Draft out of Louisiana State University.

Midwest League (High-A)

South Bend Cubs shortstop/second baseman Jefferson Rojas batted .337/.416/.561 and led the league in triples (four). He finished third in hits (33), total bases (55) and OPS (.977) and was fourth in average (.337), runs (20) and slugging percentage (.561). He posted 10 multi-hit games, recorded his first multi-homer game (May 11 against Fort Wayne) and had separate hitting streaks of five, six and seven games. Rojas, 20, was signed by Chicago (NL) as an international free agent out of Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic, on January 15, 2022.

Great Lakes Loons (Dodgers) right-hander Patrick Copen went 2-0 with a 1.59 ERA in five starts as he allowed five earned runs on 11 hits and 11 walks over 28.1 innings. He led the league in strikeouts (44), WHIP (0.78), average against (.116), strikeouts per nine innings (13.98) and hits allowed per nine innings (3.49). He made three starts in May where he reached double figures in strikeouts, including a career-high 12 on May 7 at Dayton. Copen was promoted to Double-A Tulsa on Tuesday. Copen, 23, was selected by Los Angeles (NL) in the seventh round of the 2023 MLB Draft out of Marshall University.

Northwest League (High-A)

Spokane Indians (Rockies) infielder/outfielder Braylen Wimmer batted .337/.398/.529 and led the league in average (.337), hits (35) and total bases (55) and was second in doubles (eight). He finished third in OPS (.927), fourth in stolen bases (10) and fifth in runs (17) and slugging percentage (.529). He recorded 13 multi-hit games and reached base safely in 24 of his 27 games. Wimmer, 24, was selected by Colorado in the eighth round of the 2023 MLB Draft out of the University of South Carolina.

Hillsboro Hops (Diamondbacks) right-hander Daniel Eagen went 2-1 with a 1.69 ERA in four starts as he allowed four earned runs on eight hits and 14 walks over 21.1 innings. He struck out 26 and held opponents to a .116 average, the best mark in the league among pitchers making four or more starts. He allowed one run over his last 13.2 innings in May (spanning three starts). His 3.38 hits allowed per nine innings was the best mark among pitchers that threw 12.2 or more innings. Eagen, 22, was selected by Arizona in the third round of the 2024 MLB Draft out of Presbyterian College in Clinton, South Carolina.

South Atlantic League (High-A)

Greenville Drive (Red Sox) shortstop Franklin Arias batted .404/.438/.576 and led the league in average (.404), hits (40) and doubles (nine) and was second in total bases (57) and OPS (1.014). He finished third in RBI (19), fourth in slugging percentage (.576) and fifth in on-base percentage (.438). He recorded 13 multi-hit games, including a pair of four-hit games (May 22 at Bowling Green and May 29 vs. Jersey Shore) that tied his career-high. Arias, 19, was signed by Boston as an international free agent out of Caracas, Venezuela, on January 15, 2023.

Hub City Spartanburgers (Rangers) right-hander David Davalillo went 3-0 with a league-best 0.96 ERA in five starts as he allowed three earned runs on 15 hits and four walks over 28.0 innings. He struck out 35 and led the league in opponent's average (.152) and hits allowed per nine innings (4.82). He tied his career-high with 10 strikeouts May 23rd against Rome, and over his last 19.0 innings of May, he did not allow an extra-base hit. Davalillo, 22, was signed by Texas as an international free agent out of Ocumare del Tuy, Venezuela, on June 7, 2022.

California League (Single-A)

Rancho Cucamonga Quakes (Dodgers) outfielder Eduardo Quintero batted .391/.477/.718 and led Minor League Baseball in hits (43) and led the league in runs (26), total bases (79 - 27 more than the next player), doubles (10), triples (four), RBI (28), stolen bases (15), slugging percentage (.718) and OPS (1.195). He was second in average (.391), home runs (six) and on-base percentage (.477). He finished second in MiLB in OPS and third in MiLB in slugging. He recorded 12 multi-hit games and hit safely in 25 of his 26 games, while reaching safely in all 26 games. He began the month with an 18-game hitting streak and ended it on a seven-game streak, raising his season average from .258 to .341. Quintero, 19, was signed by Los Angeles (NL) as an international free agent out of Ocumare del Tuy, Venezuela, on January 15, 2023.

Rancho Cucamonga right-hander Christian Zazueta went 3-0 with a 1.80 ERA in six starts as he allowed six earned runs on 21 hits and five walks over a league-best 30.0 innings. His 31 strikeouts led the league and he held opponents to a .198 average. He led the league in strikeout-to-walk ratio (6.20) and strikeouts per nine innings (9.30) and was second in hits allowed per nine innings (6.30). He allowed just one run over his last three starts (over 17.2 innings) and tied his career-high with eight strikeouts on May 18 against Inland Empire. Zazueta, 20, was originally signed by New York (AL) as an international free agent out of Navajoa, Sonora, Mexico, on January 17, 2022. He was traded to the Dodgers on February 5, 2024, in exchange for left-hander Caleb Ferguson.

Carolina League (Single-A)

Salem Red Sox first baseman/third baseman Freili Encarnacion batted .333/.402/.655 and led the league in total bases (57), home runs (seven), slugging percentage (.655) and OPS (1.057). He finished second in hits (29) and doubles (seven) and was third in average (.333) and fourth in runs (20). He recorded 10 multi-hit games and raised his season average from .267 to .301. Encarnacion, 20, was signed by Boston as an international free agent out of Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, on June 1, 2021.

Columbia Fireflies (Royals) right-hander Yunior Marte went 3-2 with a 1.07 ERA in five starts as he allowed three earned runs on 15 hits and eight walks over 25.1 innings. He began the month on a 15.1 scoreless innings streak (over three starts) as he allowed just two extra-base hits (both doubles) over that span. In his two losses in May, he received a total of one run of support while he was in the game. He was second in the league in average against (.170) and set a career-high with nine strikeouts on May 9 at Charleston. Marte, 21, was signed by Kansas City as an international free agent out of Azua, Dominican Republic, on June 2, 2022.

Florida State League (Single-A)

Tampa Tarpons (Yankees) outfielder Dillon Lewis batted .309/.381/.660 and led the league in runs (24), home runs (eight), RBI (26) and total bases (62) and was second in slugging percentage (.660) and OPS (1.041). He finished fifth in hits (29) and recorded nine multi-hit games. He was promoted to High-A Hudson Valley on June 3. Lewis, 21, was selected by New York (AL) in the 13th round (20th overall) of the 2024 MLB Draft out of Queens University of Charlotte in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Clearwater Threshers (Phillies) right-hander Ryan Degges went 1-0 with a 0.78 ERA in his first five professional starts as he allowed two earned runs on 13 hits and 15 walks over 23.0 innings. The only two earned runs he allowed were on solo home runs. He struck out 27 and opponents batted .163 against him. Degges, 22, was selected by Philadelphia in the 17th round of the 2024 MLB Draft out of the University of North Carolina-Charlotte.

Arizona Complex League (Rookie)

ACL Dodgers outfielder Ching-Hsien Ko batted .455/.548/.667 and led the league in average (.455), hits (30), doubles (nine), on-base percentage (.548), slugging percentage (.667) and OPS (1.415). He was third in total bases (44) and fifth in runs (17). He recorded 11 multi-hit games, including a career-high four hits on May 31 against the ACL Cubs. He reached base safely in all 20 games and hit safely in 16 of the 20 games. Ko, 18, was signed by Los Angeles (NL) as an international free agent out of Taiping, Taiwan, on June 4, 2024.

ACL Giants right-hander Argenis Cayama went 1-0 with a 0.89 ERA in five starts as he allowed two earned runs on 13 hits and six walks over 20.1 innings. He held opponents to a .178 average and his 26 strikeouts were third-best in the league. He set a career-high with eight strikeouts on May 17 against the ACL Diamondbacks. Cayama, 18, was signed by San Francisco as an international free agent out of Valencia, Venezuela, on January 15, 2024.

Florida Complex League (Rookie)

FCL Cardinals catcher Rainiel Rodriguez batted .370/.520/.852 and led the league in runs (22), total bases (46), home runs (seven), on-base percentage (.520), slugging percentage (.852) and OPS (1.372). He was second in average (.370), was fifth in walks (16) and was sixth in RBI (16) and hits (20). He was the only qualifying batter in the league to walk more times (16) than he struck out (14). He homered in four straight games May 13-17 and was promoted to Single-A Palm Beach on June 3. Rodriguez, 19, was signed by St. Louis as an international free agent out of Pimentel, Dominican Republic, on April 1, 2024.

FCL Yankees left-hander Xavier Rivas went 1-0 with a 1.15 ERA in four games (three starts) as he held opponents to two runs on four hits and nine walks over 15.2 innings. His .078 average against and his 2.3 hits allowed per nine innings each led the league among players with 11.0 or more innings pitched. He was promoted to Single-A Tampa on June 1. Rivas, 22, was selected by New York (AL) in the 16th round of the 2024 MLB Draft out of the University of Mississippi.

The Dominican Summer League schedule began June 2.







