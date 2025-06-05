Homestand Highlights: Stripers Welcome Bluey™ to Coolray Field

June 5, 2025 - International League (IL)

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. - The Gwinnett Stripers host Marvel™ Super Heroes (Friday, June 13) and Disney's Bluey™ (Saturday, June 14) at Coolray Field during an exciting week-long homestand against the Memphis Redbirds (Triple-A, St. Louis Cardinals) from June 10-15.

The homestand begins with Meme Night and T-Shirt Tuesday (presented by Coolray Heating & Cooling) on June 10 and is followed by Camp Day (June 11), Fireworks Friday (June 13), and Father's Day as part of COUNTRY Financial Sunday Funday (June 15).

Here's a full look at the homestand:

Tuesday, June 10 (7:05 p.m. vs. Memphis)

Gates Open: 6:00 p.m.

T-Shirt Tuesday (presented by Coolray Heating & Cooling): The first 500 fans to the ballpark will receive a Meme T-Shirt (size XL only). Meme Night: Get ready to ROFL as we share staff, team, and fan favorite memes gone viral across the globe. Xolos de Gwinnett Night: For the third time this season, the Stripers will transform into the Xolos de Gwinnett. Celebrate the vibrant culture and traditions of Gwinnett County's Hispanic and Latino communities as part of MiLB's Copa de la Diversión.

Wednesday, June 11 (12:05 p.m. vs. Memphis)

Gates Open: 11:00 a.m.

Camp Day: The Stripers welcome area summer youth camps to Coolray Field for a midweek matinee.

Thursday, June 12 (7:05 p.m. vs. Memphis)

Gates Open: 6:00 p.m.

Throwback Thursday: Every Thursday night this season, enjoy $2 hot dogs and Michelob Ultras!

Friday, June 13 (7:05 p.m. vs. Memphis)

Gates Open: 6:00 p.m.

Marvel Super Hero™ Night: Marvel heroes from comics, film, and TV assemble for one night only at Coolray Field. Fireworks Friday: The Stripers will light up the night sky with a thrilling display of fireworks (weather permitting).

Saturday, June 14 (6:05 p.m. vs. Memphis)

Gates Open: 4:00 p.m.

Kids Night Out with Bluey™: Everyone's favorite blue heeler is coming BACK to Coolray Field for our second annual Kids Night Out with Bluey! Join us for an unforgettable night of fun with a special character appearance from the ultra-popular Disney animated series Bluey™. Bluey Meet-and-Greet Package: Secure your spot to meet and get a picture with Bluey when she comes to the ballpark. Tickets for the meet-and-greet are on sale now! (Bluey Meet & Greet with the Stripers)

Sunday, June 15 (1:05 p.m. vs. Memphis)

Gates Open: 12:00 p.m.

Father's Day: Father knows Stripers Baseball is best! Treat the dads in your life to a Sunday matinee at Coolray Field. Father's Day Picnic at the Ballpark: Upgrade your ticket to include our specialty Father's Day Picnic with menu items including tender steak bites drizzled in jerk sauce, crispy potato wedges, corn on the cob and watermelon. Sunday Funday (presented by COUNTRY Financial): A special matinee game for families, with Pregame Catch on the Field and Postgame Kids Run the Bases (weather permitting).

Single-game tickets for all games of the Stripers' 2025 home schedule are on sale now at GoStripers.com/tickets.

For a full list of 2025 Promotions, visit GoStripers.com/promotions.







