Long and Pérez Lift Iowa over Omaha 8-5
June 5, 2025 - International League (IL)
Iowa Cubs News Release
PAPILLION, NEB. - The Iowa Cubs won their third straight against the Omaha Storm Chasers as Jonathon Long went 3-4 with two RBIs and Carlos Pérez drilled his second grand slam of the season for an 8-5 win.
In the third game of this week's series against Omaha, the I-Cubs scored first again for the third consecutive game as Moises Ballesteros hit a sac fly into center field and scored Hayden Cantrelle for the 1-0 lead. Jonathon Long followed with an RBI-single, his 42nd RBI of the season, and scored Dixon Machado as the lead was extended to 2-0.
Heading into the fourth inning, Iowa opened the game and grew the lead 8-0 as bases were loaded with a Cantrelle single and back-to-back walks drawn by Machado and Christian Franklin, Ballesteros knocked in an RBI-single to score Cantrelle again for a 3-0 lead.
Continuing in the inning, Long drew the team's sixth walk of the game as bases were loaded and scored Machado for a 4-0 lead. As the bases were still loaded, Carlos Pérez crushed his second grand slam of the season, his ninth homer on the year, as the lead was up to eight runs.
Omaha finally got on the board in the bottom of the fifth inning with an RBI-double from Diego Castillo. Then, Tyler Tolbert ripped a three-run shot to left field and the Iowa lead was cut down to 8-4.
Starting pitcher Will Sanders made his second Iowa Cubs start this season as he worked 6.0 innings, allowed three runs on seven hits and struck out three for his third career quality start and his second of the season.
The Chasers cut the lead again as a forced out to first plated another run for a 8-5 lead still in favor of Iowa.
Luke Little entered the game in the bottom of the eighth and ninth inning and struck out three to earn his first save of the season and give the I-Cubs an 8-5 win.
The Iowa Cubs continue this week's seven-game series against the Omaha Storm Chasers on Friday, June 6 as the second doubleheader of this week begins at 5:05 p.m. CT. Game two will begin 30 minutes after the conclusion of game one.
International League Stories from June 5, 2025
- Montgomery Hits a Pair of Homers in Knights Loss - Charlotte Knights
- Schobel Collects First Triple-A Home Run, But Saints Fall in High Scoring Affair 11-8 - St. Paul Saints
- Bats Lift RailRiders past St. Paul - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Strong Pitching Aids in Jacksonville's 6-2 Win over Durham - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Long and Pérez Lift Iowa over Omaha 8-5 - Iowa Cubs
- Tobias Myers Tosses Quality Start in Sounds Loss - Nashville Sounds
- Jumbo Shrimp Best Bulls 6-2 - Durham Bulls
- Six-Run Second Propels 'Pigs to Rout of Knights - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Batten's Ninth-Inning Single Helps Stripers Snap Road Skid - Gwinnett Stripers
- Los Veleros Take Care of the Mud Hens - Columbus Clippers
- Hens Fall 3-2 to Clippers in Melton's Debut - Toledo Mud Hens
- Mets Fall to Bisons, 9-1, on Thursday Night - Syracuse Mets
- Red Wings Late Rally Falls Short Thursday Night - Rochester Red Wings
- Bisons Slug Way to 9-1 Victory over Syracuse Thursday - Buffalo Bisons
- Bats Comeback Ruined, Losing Streak Extended to Nine - Louisville Bats
- Norfolk Hits Five More Homers For Third Straight Win - Norfolk Tides
- June 5 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs at Omaha Storm Chasers - Iowa Cubs
- SWB RailRiders Game Notes- June 5, 2025 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Tidewater Baseball Shrine to Induct Four in 2025 Class - Norfolk Tides
- Homestand Highlights: Stripers Welcome Bluey™ to Coolray Field - Gwinnett Stripers
- Minor League Baseball Announces May Players and Pitchers of the Month - IL
- AutoZone Park to Host National Veterans Golden Age Games Closing Ceremony - Memphis Redbirds
- Mick Abel and Buddy Kennedy Sweep May International League Honors - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - June 5 at Worcester - Rochester Red Wings
- Knights Pitcher Owen White Headed to the Major Leagues - Charlotte Knights
- Redbirds to Celebrate Ben Johnson with $10 Tickets, Happy Hour on June 7 - Memphis Redbirds
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.