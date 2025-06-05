Bisons Slug Way to 9-1 Victory over Syracuse Thursday

June 5, 2025 - International League (IL)

Buffalo Bisons News Release







Syracuse, N.Y - An early one-run deficit was quickly erased by the Buffalo Bisons thanks to 10 hits on Thursday night in their 9-1 victory over the Syracuse Mets at NBT Bank Stadium.

Riley Tirotta helped lead Buffalo's offensive barrage with three hits, including a double and a solo home run, finishing the night with three RBIs as well. Orelvis Martinez hit the other Bisons' home run in their second victory of the series.

The Mets would get on the scoreboard first against the Bisons starter Adam Kloffenstein. Gilberto Celestino started off the bottom half of the first for Syracuse with a single and would work his way around the bases, eventually scoring off of an RBI ground out from Jon Singleton.

The Mets lead wouldn't last for long however, as the Bisons erupted for five runs in the top of the second. The first four batters of the inning all reached base, two by way of hit by pitch, including a bases loaded hit by pitch of Damiano Palmegiani to tie the game at one.

Robert Brooks put Buffalo in front 3-1 with a two-run base hit to right-center field. The two RBIs were the catcher's first two at Triple-A. Tirotta's first hit of the game was an RBI single to right field that scored Brooks. It was followed by a Martinez RBI base hit to cap the five-run inning and a 5-1 Bisons lead. It was also the fifth straight game Martinez recorded a run-producing base hit.

Syracuse would try to get back in the scoring column in the third starting off their half of the inning with a single from Yonny Hernandez and a walk from Gilberto Celestino. Their attempt would fall short though, as Hernandez would get picked off at second base. Kloffenstein then went on to retire the following two batters to close out the third inning. The right-hander earned his first Bisons' victory after five innings in his start against the Mets.

Buffalo saw their lead grow in the fourth inning to 6-1 following a two-out home run from Tirotta. The solo shot from Tirotta gives the Bisons a home run in all three games this series.

The Bisons added yet another run to their total in the sixth. Yohendrick Piñango led off the inning for Buffalo and drew a walk. Tirotta would bat next for the Herd, doubling to right-center field for his second extra base hit of the game as well as his third RBI of the contest and a 7-1 Bisons lead.

Trenton Wallace was the first of three relief pitchers to work after Kloffenstein. The left-hander pitched two innings of scoreless relief. Andrew Bash and Ryan Jenning each pitched an inning of scoreless relief in the eighth and ninth innings, respectively.

Martinez hit yet another home run in the top of the ninth to push the lead to seven and give Buffalo an 8-1 lead. It was Martinez's fourth home run of the week. The infielder has homered in every game this series against the Mets.

RJ Schrek hit a single following the home run and was eventually driven in thanks to a sacrifice fly from Will Robertson to add another insurance run giving Buffalo a 9-1 lead that capped the scoring.

The two teams are set to meet for the fourth game of the series at 6:35 p.m. at NBT Bank Stadium in Syracuse Friday night. Spencer Turnbull will start on the mound for Buffalo. Listen to all of the action on The Bet 1520 AM, the Audacy app, and Bisons.com starting at 6:15 p.m. with the 'Voice of the Bisons' Pat Malacaro.







International League Stories from June 5, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.