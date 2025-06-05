Tidewater Baseball Shrine to Induct Four in 2025 Class

The Norfolk Tides today announced that Clyde "Ducky" Davis, Daniel Hudson, Ron Washington, and Norbert "Norbie" Wilson Jr. are being inducted into the Tidewater Baseball Shrine. The Tidewater Baseball Shrine recognizes players and executives who have significantly contributed to the game of baseball in the Tidewater area. The Tides will induct the four new members prior to the game on Friday, June 13th at Harbor Park. Hudson and Wilson are expected to be in attendance.

CLYDE "DUCKY" DAVIS was active in baseball as both an umpire and scout for over 40 years in the Hampton Roads area. Davis has umpired eight High School State Championships, five Thoroughbred World Series games, six Regional tournaments, and three National tournaments and has served as the Deputy Umpire-in-Chief for 14 years with the ASA. He umpired in eight collegiate conferences which included the Dixie, ODAC, CAA, Metro, CIAA, MEAC, Sun Belt and ECAA baseball conferences. Through the years, Davis has umpired in four NCAA Division III regional tournaments, two Sun Belt tournaments, along with the CIAA, Commonwealth Coast Conference tournaments. Internationally, Davis umpired such contests as USA against South Korea, Chinese Taipei and Cuba. His impressive baseball and softball umpiring resume also includes stints as an alternate in both the Carolina and International Leagues. His influence helped establish an association for local umpires, and used that organization to instill the officials not just with rules training, but with a deeper sense of preparation and professionalism.

DANIEL HUDSON attended Princess Anne High School in Virginia Beach, Va. He helped lead Princess Anne to the 2005 Virginia AAA State Championship. Hudson went 11-2 with a 1.12 ERA as a pitcher, while hitting .412 with nine home runs. He was selected to 1st-team All-State as a pitcher, while being 2nd-team All-State as a first baseman. Hudson was also named Beach District Player of the Year. Old Dominion University was the next stop for Hudson in his career. He was named to the 2006 Louisville Slugger Freshmen All-American Honorable Mention team going 7-3 with a 3.28 ERA and 73 strikeouts in 93.1 IP. In his 2007 sophomore season, Hudson was named to the Colonial Athletic Association (CAA) 1st-Team after going 8-5 with a 3.46 ERA. In his final collegiate season in 2008, he finished third all-time in school history with 295 strikeouts over three seasons, and earned 2nd-Team All-CAA. The Chicago White Sox would draft Hudson in the 5th round of the 2008 MLB Draft. In his second year as a professional, MLB.com named him the 2009 Minor League Starting Pitcher of the Year after going 14-5 with 2.32 ERA. Hudson would play in 15 different seasons during his MLB career between the White Sox, Arizona, Pittsburgh, the Dodgers, Toronto, Washington, and San Diego, completing 14.106 years of service time. He played on two World Series championship teams: the 2019 Washington Nationals and the 2024 Los Angeles Dodgers. Following his second World Series win, Hudson announced his retirement.

RON WASHINGTON grew up in New Orleans attending John McDonogh High School. After playing in high school, he attended the Royals Baseball Academy which was created in 1969. Washington was a part of the initial class in 1971 and was one of only 14 players in the short history of the academy to make the majors. Washington, a middle infielder most of his career, primarily at the shortstop position, played one season with the Tides in 1979. He would retire in 1990 and pursue coaching. He spent the 1991-1995 seasons in the New York Mets system, including as a coach for the Tides ('91, '92, '95). He became an infield and third base coach for the Oakland Athletics in 1996 after his final season in Norfolk. Washington would eventually be named manager for the Texas Rangers in 2007. He managed the Rangers to an 87-75 (.537) record in 2009 and a year later, he led the team to an AL West title and their first postseason appearance since 1999. They defeated the Tampa Bay Rays and the New York Yankees on their way to their first World Series appearance in franchise history in 2010, where they fell in five games to the San Francisco Giants. By winning the AL pennant, Washington became only the third African American manager in history to lead a team to the World Series. He later resigned from the Rangers following the 2014 season. Washington is currently the manager for the Los Angeles Angels, starting in the 2024 season.

NORBERT "NORBIE" WILSON, JR was born and raised in Mount Olive, NC, where he grew up loving and playing all kinds of sports at Southern Wayne High School including Football, Baseball, Basketball and Golf. Given the choice to walk-on at Elon College to play football or to play basketball at Atlantic Christian College in Wilson, NC, he chose the latter. He played his freshman year and went on to earn a B. S. degree in Physical Education. After graduating in 1971, Norbie joined Virginia Beach City Public Schools as an Elementary Physical Education Teacher. The next year he became the Assistant Varsity Basketball Coach and Health and Physical Education teacher at First Colonial High School. He would teach and coach for 43 years and is one of Virginia High School League most successful coaches in history. In baseball, Wilson accumulated a winning record of 417-105. He led his FC baseball teams to 14 district titles, 7 Eastern Regional titles and 11 state appearances including one outstanding state championship. Coach Wilson and the 1993 team finished the season undefeated 28-0 with a AAA State Championship title and a ranking of 6th in the nation. That season, he was awarded Virginia Beach Sports Club Coach of the Year, Virginia Beach Sportsman of the year, Norfolk Sports Club Coach of the Year, and Chesapeake Sports Club Coach of the year. In all he won five Beach District Coach of the Year awards, was three-time Eastern Region Coach of the Year, Virginia High School Coaches Association Coach of the Year, NHSCA Eastern United States Coach of the Year, a NHSCA Finalist for National Coach of the Year in 1994, the 2004 Mid-Atlantic Major League Scouts Association Eastern United States Coach of the year, the 2016 Bud Metheny Award. Norbie has been elected into several hall of fames, including the Virginia Baseball Coaches Association (VBCA) Hall of Fame, Virginia High School League Hall of Fame (2017), First Colonial High School Hall of Fame, President of the Virginia Beach Coaches Association. He's also been involved in the community as a member of the executive and legislative council of VHSCA, the Director for the VHSCA All-Star Baseball Game, Chairman of the All-Star and All-State Selection Committee, and an Associate Scout for the Washington Nationals and Kansas City Royals.

