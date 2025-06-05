Redbirds to Celebrate Ben Johnson with $10 Tickets, Happy Hour on June 7

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Memphis Redbirds will honor Memphis native and Redbirds all-time winningest manager Ben Johnson on Saturday, June 7 when the club takes on the Indianapolis Indians (Triple-A, Pittsburgh Pirates).

The club announced Thursday a special $10 field box ticket offer for Saturday night's game. The Redbirds will host a happy hour in Johnson's honor from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. with $5 Miller Lite, Coors Light or Coors Banquet and $3 bottled water.

The first 1,500 fans at the ballpark will receive a reversible bucket hat presented by Welcome to Memphis. Fans are encouraged to enjoy the postgame fireworks show, presented by FedEx. Before the game, a pair of Redbirds players will sign autographs as part of the pregame autograph series, presented by Sylvamo, the World's Paper Company.

Before first pitch, the Redbirds will honor Johnson with a ceremony behind home plate. Johnson became the all-time winningest manager in Memphis Redbirds history on May 21 with his 368th victory to push him past Chris Maloney.

Gates open at 5:30 p.m. CDT with first pitch scheduled for 6:35 p.m. CDT. Fans can purchase single-game tickets here to take in the ceremony before the game.

